Sometimes, we get the mash-ups we never knew we needed. For example, if, say, Jack Harlow were to pair up with Lil Durk, that would be a collaboration of the highest order. Especially right now, while both are at the top of the rap game. That’s exactly what happened on Independence Day; Jack and Durk paired up in the Big Apple for a photo. Posted on the Instagram page @nojumper, the caption reads, “Jack Harlow and Lil Durk tapped in. Would you want to hear a collab between these two?”

The answer to whether we want a Harlow-Durk song, of course, is “absolutely.” Whether that’s what they’re up to in New York is speculative at best. But we know they can make solid music together. Back in 2020, Jack Harlow and Lil Durk were on the French Montana song “Hot Boy Bling.” To get another certified banger from the duo would be a blessing in 2023.

What Are Jack Harlow & Lil Durk Up To?

Kentucky-grown Jack Harlow has been doing shows and going to fashion events. Classic Harlow vibes. Funny enough, Jack did a show in Paris recently where the crowd had zero clue what the lyrics to his songs were. However, he got some cool praise from the iconic Kendrick Lamar, as well as Ludacris. Harlow has been accused of being a “culture vulture,” a white person making his millions in a predominantly Black art form. Despite this, he has many fans and many accolades, plus the praise of his peers.

As for Lil Durk, his song “All My Life” hit Platinum a few days ago. He’s also embracing his spiritual roots, posting photos of him engaging in Muslim prayer traditions. To see him and Jack Harlow mobbing in the streets of New York is a promising sneak peek into what might come soon. Lil Durk used to record his songs in a closet, and Jack is a nobody from the South. Together, they could make some rap gold.

