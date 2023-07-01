Doodie Lo Reveals Lil Durk Paid $110K For Him To Go To Rehab

Yesterday (July 19), Doodie Lo took to Twitter to praise Lil Durk. The rapper revealed that his friend and collaborator took on a hefty bill in order for him to seek treatment at a rehab facility in June. “Smurk paid 110k for me to go to rehab last month sh*t saved my life fr,” Doodie Lo wrote. Though it’s unclear what in particular the artist went to treatment for, it’s safe to say that fans are glad he’s doing better.

Earlier this year, Doodie Lo reportedly won a defamation lawsuit against his ex partner, FTN Bae. Bae had alleged that the rapper sexually abused her son, which he denies. “My ultimate goal is to spread awareness to those innocent of false accusations,” he said. Doodie Lo celebrated the win on social media, claiming that he would be awarded $11 million. At the end of March, however, the judgement was vacated and it was reported that FTN Bae would receive a new trial. It’s unknown when the trial will take place.

Doodie Lo Says Lil Durk “Saved [His] Life”

Smurk paid 110k for me to go to rehab last month shit saved my life fr — Big Doodie Lo (@otfdoodielo) July 19, 2023

Lil Durk, on the other hand, just recently canceled a slew of scheduled his “Sorry For The Drought” tour dates. He was hospitalized earlier this month for dehydration and exhaustion. Apparently, he went to the hospital just to be safe, but was later admitted. The situation may have turned out to be more serious than what was previously believed, based on the cancelations. He assured fans that he still plans on performing in Chicago on August 11 and 12, despite rescheduling the rest of the tour.

“Since I’m still awaiting full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” he said in a statement earlier this week. “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

