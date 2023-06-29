Lil Durk appears to be getting in touch with his spirality recently and he’s sharing that journey with fans. The rap star still has a song in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week, the J.Cole featuring “All My Life.” He also has the highest-selling rap album of the year so far with his new project Almost Healed. Now he appears to be turning his sights towards self-improvement. In a new Instagram post, he can be seen embracing his Muslim spirituality with a trio of new pictures. In the caption he says “I do better and better everyday I just keep em wondering – stay focus.”

Fans flocked to the comments to praise Lil Durk for his actions. Fellow rappers like Ty Dolla Sign and RALO took the chance to show Durk some love. Hilariously, the post has just as many comments about the fourth and final picture. A meme with a far less serious tone than the rest of the pictures. “Delete that last slide gang,” one comment reads. “Last slide LMAOOOO,” says another.

Lil Durk’s New Vision

Recently Lil Durk has found himself involved in the YSL snitching drama. After he publicly spoke out about Gunna’s reported snitching as a part of his plea deal fans couldn’t help but compare the two former collaborators. While Durk cleared both Young Thug and Gunna in terms of sales that isn’t all people are discussing. Joe Budden recently said that despite the snitching Gunna’s new album is better than either of Durk or Thuggers. As a result of all the drama going on between the artists Gunna and Lil Durk have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Lil Durk isn’t done with new material either. Last week he confirmed to fans that a deluxe edition of his album Almost Healed is in the works. While he didn’t reveal when it may drop or who could be on the bonus tracks, fans are still excited to hear more Durk. What do you think of Lil Durk’s new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

