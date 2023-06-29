Lil Durk always maintains a pretty direct and no-frills social media presence, for better or worse. Often, he sends out subliminal messages to other rappers, people who have wronged him, about his relationship with India Royale, or just simple promotion and flexing. However, it’s rare to see him engage in social media beef, save for his long-running feud with Quando Rondo. Even then, The Voice would much rather leave that sort of stuff for in-person interviews and keep the Gram for his subs and promos. Moreover, his most recent Instagram Story does just that, as he apparently checked someone over their public comments and didn’t specify.

“He said some in public I got in his dm and made em apologize,” Lil Durk claimed on his IG Story recently. “I can’t say what I want on my page my page is monetized,” the Chicago rapper concluded. Overall, it’s interesting that something made him draw a line, as he typically posts all kinds of content on his page. Alas, that’s the nature of vague social media beef. It would be far from the first time that Durk engaged in this kind of stuff, be it direct or otherwise.

Lil Durk Made Someone Apologize For Their Words In Alleged DMs

Furthermore, on the Off The Record podcast with DJ Akademiks, Smurk talked about King Von’s passing. Not only that, but he took specific shots at Quando Rondo and Lul Tim for causing and taunting it, expressing that “that changed everybody’s lives irreparably.” “Yeah, that s**t f***ed everybody up, boy, when a real gangsta get took out by a nerd type,” Lil Durk said, calling Rondo a “little boy.” He responded via Twitter with “The Nerds Got 7 Of ‘Em Last Year Urkkkk…” Though he was very direct in person, Durk didn’t address that on social media beyond presumably some subliminal shots.

Meanwhile, his Instagram page is one of the first points of contact with fans to announce new music. For example, the 30-year-old recently announced that a deluxe version of his latest album Almost Healed is on the way. We’ll see how he continues to use his social media to speak briefly on his actions and push his latest moves. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Durk.

