press
- MusicLil Durk Claims He Confronted Someone In His DMs Over Public CommentsSmurk wanted an apology and got it, but he also explained why he won't reveal what went down.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearJack Harlow Allegedly Told 2023 Met Gala Press "I'm On Shrooms" To Avoid InterviewsIt seems like Jack Harlow is no longer on "No Enhancers"- or at least, that's what he allegedly said to dodge questions from reporters.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsWhite House Deputy Press Secretary Resigns After Threatening To "Destroy" ReporterThe White House Deputy Press Secretary who allegedly threatened a Politico reporter has resigned.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Addresses "Press" Flopping In Vogue Cover StoryCardi sees what you're saying about her online. By Noah C
- FootballStephen A. Smith Responds To Eric Reid Over Colin Kaepernick CommentsSmith strikes backBy Karlton Jahmal
- FootballColin Kaepernick's Workout Gets Moved, Now Allows Media PresenceLet the truth be seenBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDoja Cat Speaks On Cardi B "Press" Controversy, Jermaine Dupri & HentaiDoja Cat and Cardi B have called a truce.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPittsburgh Steelers Assistant Coach Darryl Drake Dies Suddenly At 62The NFL community mourns Darryl Drake, whose career spanned 4 decades as a player and a coach.By Devin Ch
- MusicBad Bunny Set As Headline Performer For 2019 Pornhub AwardsBad Bunny will be asked to build on what Kanye West accomplished in 2018.By Devin Ch
- BeefDoja Cat Replies To Cardi B's Shade After "Press" MockeryDoja Cat clarified that she has no hate for Cardi B or "Press."By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Not Impressed After Doja Cat Mocks Her Song: "Do Anything For Clout"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery?By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Explains The Five Levels Of Having A Sugar DaddyCardi's come through with some notes on trickin'.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Kim Checks The Media & Rabid Fans: "Put Some Respect On My Name"Lil Kim has something to say. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B's Request To Trademark Signature Catchphrase Denied: ReportHer famed phrase "Okurr" couldn't be trademarked.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosOffset Praises Cardi B For "Press" Music Video: "She Is So Creative"Offset praises his wife Cardi B.By Aida C.