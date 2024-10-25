DJ Akademiks Collapses After Seeing Lil Durk’s Mugshot

Akademiks was overcome with emotion upon hearing about Durk's arrest.

Lil Durk's recent arrest in Florida has unsurprisingly earned big reactions from countless social media users. The Chicago rapper was hit with an alleged murder-for-hire charge, and could reportedly face life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty. Allegedly, he was snitched on by an OTF member who wore a wire to provide information to federal agents.

As the news hit the internet, DJ Akademiks was live on stream. Upon seeing Durk's mugshot, he was overcome with emotion, shouting and momentarily leaving the room before collapsing on the floor. Obviously, the arrest hit him hard, and many social media users can empathize with him. At the time of writing, Lil Durk is being held without bond and has an appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale later today.

DJ Akademiks Has A Breakdown Over Lil Durk's Arrest

Durk's arrest took place only a few hours after five alleged OTF members were arrested. They were charged with alleged murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire conspiracy. The charges are in connection to the death of Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, Quando Rondo's cousin. Lul Pab and Quando Rondo's vehicle was shot up at a gas station in 2022. Quando Rondo survived while Lul Pab succumbed to his wounds. Authorities believe Quando Rondo was the alleged target, and that the shooting was in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. Shortly after Von's death, Timothy "Lul Tim" Leeks was arrested and charged, though his charges were later dropped in 2023.

Allegedly, the five OTF members were hired to kill Quando Rondo, and "lucrative music opportunities" were offered to whoever would. According to the Chicago Tribune, they allegedly used OTF-affiliated credit cards to book rental cars and flights. What do you think of Lil Durk getting arrested in Florida last night? What about DJ Akademiks' reaction to the Chicago rapper's mugshot? Was his reaction warranted or over the top? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.