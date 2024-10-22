DJ Akademiks Drags Kendrick Lamar For Talking To Non-Hip Hop Publications

He thought K. Dot was for the culture.

Kendrick Lamar has spoken. The rapper came of hiding to speak with SZA for a profile with Harper's Bazaar. The profile shed light on Lamar's feelings towards his recent feud with Drake, as well as his plans for the future. It was well-received by fans, who appreciated the camaraderie between Lamar and SZA, as well as some of the rapper's observations about life. One person who did not appreciate the interview, however, was DJ Akademiks. The hip hop personality took Lamar to task during his October 22 stream. His reasoning? He believed Lamar was being a hypocrite.

DJ Akademiks did not mince words when it came to his feelings about K. Dot. He feels the rapper has tricked fans into thinking he's an advocate for the culture. While, at the same time, granting interview to publications outside of the culture. "A guy who claims he's standing on morals and principles, but every time we see his actions, it seems like it's not the truth," Ak asserted. "A guy who says he's only for the culture, but as soon as he gets an opportunity to go get on a platform that's non-cultural, he runs to it."

DJ Akademiks Claims K. Dot 'Used' Hip Hop Culture

The hip hop personality also pointed to Kendrick Lamar's hypocrisy with regards to Colin Kaepernick. He noted that Dot stood with the former NFL star, only to turn around accept the headlining gig for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. "He's playing with y'all," DJ Akademiks insisted. Ak even took it a step further by pointing out that Lamar labeled Drake a colonizer during their feud. Despite the fact that Drake has, in Ak's opinion, made more of an effort to connect with hip hop personalities. "At least Drake tried to tap in with me, Kai [Cenat]..."

DJ Akademiks proceeded to get more worked up as the stream continued. He pointed to hip hop media figures like DJHed and Elliott Wilson, and the fact that they championed Lamar throughout the feud. Yet, when it came time to give an interview, Lamar chose to go with Harper's Bazaar. "I told y'all this before," Ak stated. "Kendrick used the culture, gained the Infinity Stones. And he's still talking that Mr. Morale sh*t." DJ Akademiks, despite being a Drake supporter, claimed that Lamar has more power than Drizzy at this point. This is partially where his frustration stems from. He feels like Dot has turned his back on hip hop now that he's proven victorious.