Adam22 Puts Kendrick Lamar On Blast For "Softball" Interview With SZA

He was not impressed.

Kendrick Lamar has kept the world waiting for new music. He hasn't provided any updates or release dates. He did, however, open up about his personal life during a recent Harper's Bazaar profile. K. Dot spoke with former label mate SZA about his approach to music, and his feelings about the recent Drake feud. It was gleefully consumed by Kendrick Lamar's fans, but hip hop personalities were less pleased. No Jumper host Adam22 felt that Dot sidestepped several difficult questions that he should have been asked.

Adam22 felt that the publication and the interviewer were cherry-picked to make the interview go as smoothly as possible. "Supporting Black media outlets, hip hop media outlets," he said sarcastically. "Supporting real journalism, you let your label mate, basically, interview you." Adam22 also took issue with the "elitist" persona that he felt Kendrick Lamar adopted for the profile. "That interview had so little substance to it," the podcaster asserted. "So many words and so little thought-provoking sentiments... It's a softball interview." Adam22 called Kendrick Lamar out for "shielding himself" from tough questions regarding the Drake battle and the allegations that he made about the 6 God.

Adam22 Believes Kendrick Lamar "Shielded Himself"

The No Jumper host also had smoke for SZA. He felt the R&B singer was complicit in letting Lamar give vague non-answers to questions about the battle. He cited the discussion surrounding "Not Like Us" as being particularly disappointing. Adam22 felt that the serious claims Lamar leveled at Drake should have been addressed. He even drew parallels between the Diddy situation, and the countless accusers who have come forward, with the lack of accusations made against Drake. "He makes the number one song of the year," Adam22 explained. "Calling Drake an abuser and a pedophile. zero girls have showed up to confirm this."