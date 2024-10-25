Adam22 Slams SZA For Calling Him A “Culture Vulture” After Kendrick Lamar Interview Criticism

Kendrick Lamar recently sat down with SZA for Harper's Bazaar, but the interview hasn't exactly been well received. Adam22, for example, was quick to put the Compton rapper on blast for what he saw as a "softball" interview. "Supporting Black media outlets, hip hop media outlets," he said sarcastically on his podcast earlier this week. "Supporting real journalism, you let your label mate, basically, interview you."
Now, the No Jumper host believes that SZA heard his commentary, and wasn't at all pleased with it. During a recent chat with DJ Akademiks, he explained how one social media user had a poll asking whether or not he's a "culture vulture," on which SZA voted yes. "I'm gonna be real with you, I couldn't pick SZA out of a police lineup right now like I do not know anything about SZA. So that's pretty cool, honestly," he claimed.
Adam22 Thinks SZA Was Upset By His Take On Her Kendrick Lamar Interview
This prompted Akademiks to look back on his own past with SZA, which has been rocky, to say the least. Last August, he went on an unhinged rant about the Grammy winner's appearance, calling her “fat as f**k," making fun of her BBL, and much more. Months later, he revealed that in the midst of their beef, he received a call from Drake trying to squash it.
Adam22 wasn't the only one with a controversial opinion on Kendrick's interview with SZA, however. Joe Budden also shared his take on it during an episode of his podcast, theorizing that Kendrick was trying to pander to Drake's fanbase. "I felt like this is him coming around having to pander back to the pansies," he speculated. "'I killed King Pansy--' to him, I'm not calling him that. But, 'I killed King Pansy, but I lost some pansies in the process, so I gotta come back around and appeal to them.'" What do you think of Adam22 going after SZA? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.