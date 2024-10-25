Adam22 Slams SZA For Calling Him A “Culture Vulture” After Kendrick Lamar Interview Criticism

Adam22 wasn't a fan of Kendrick Lamar's recent interview with SZA.

Kendrick Lamar recently sat down with SZA for Harper's Bazaar, but the interview hasn't exactly been well received. Adam22, for example, was quick to put the Compton rapper on blast for what he saw as a "softball" interview. "Supporting Black media outlets, hip hop media outlets," he said sarcastically on his podcast earlier this week. "Supporting real journalism, you let your label mate, basically, interview you."

Now, the No Jumper host believes that SZA heard his commentary, and wasn't at all pleased with it. During a recent chat with DJ Akademiks, he explained how one social media user had a poll asking whether or not he's a "culture vulture," on which SZA voted yes. "I'm gonna be real with you, I couldn't pick SZA out of a police lineup right now like I do not know anything about SZA. So that's pretty cool, honestly," he claimed.

Adam22 Thinks SZA Was Upset By His Take On Her Kendrick Lamar Interview

This prompted Akademiks to look back on his own past with SZA, which has been rocky, to say the least. Last August, he went on an unhinged rant about the Grammy winner's appearance, calling her “fat as f**k," making fun of her BBL, and much more. Months later, he revealed that in the midst of their beef, he received a call from Drake trying to squash it.