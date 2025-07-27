Claressa Shields Reveals Plans To Have A Baby With Papoose While Still Boxing

Claressa Shields v Danielle Perkins - Open Media Workout
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 31: Claressa Shields poses for a portrait during the open media workout on January 31, 2025 at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Clarissa Shields is know as the GWOAT because of her undefeated boxing record and record-breaking accolades in multiple weight classes.

Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning undisputed middleweight champion, confirmed this week that she and rapper Papoose are planning to have a child in 2026. The announcement comes amid continued social media speculation about their relationship, which became public late last year following posts from Papoose’s estranged wife, Remy Ma.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast in July, Shields, 30, addressed both her family goals and professional future. “I’m gonna have a baby next year,” she said. “We already have it planned out.” 

She emphasized that motherhood will not bring her boxing career to a halt. “After I go through my stuff, then I’ll come back and fight some more—and then probably have another one.”

Shields explained she doesn’t want to postpone motherhood until retirement. “Don’t want to wait till I’m 40, 43, whatever, after my career, to have my kids,” she said. “I want to be able to run at the park with my kids. I don’t want to be too old.”

MORE: Claressa Shields Flaunts New Papoose Tattoo Ahead Of Lani Daniels Fight

Claressa Shields & Papoose

The relationship between Shields and Papoose first surfaced in December 2024, triggering backlash on social media. Many questioned the timing and accused Shields of disrupting the rapper’s marriage. 

She denied the claims, calling the narrative false. “You make it seem like I’m somebody that came in and disrupted a happy household when I didn’t,” she said on the podcast. “That’s not what happened.”

She also addressed rumors of a feud with Remy Ma. “We’re not fighting over a man,” she said. “That’s a stupid narrative. I’m a grown woman. I’m a good-looking, successful woman. I don’t have to fight over any man.”

Shields is set to defend her titles Saturday, July 26, against IBF light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It will be her second fight this year and third in 12 months.

Earlier this summer, she also challenged retired boxing icon Laila Ali to a $15 million comeback fight—further cementing her ambitions to shape boxing history on her own terms.

MORE: Claressa Shields Shares How Much She Loves Spending Quality Time With Papoose In Latest IG Story

