Claressa Shields and Papoose have been an item for several months, and now, it looks like the professional boxer has gotten a permanent reminder of their love. In a new clip captured by The Shade Room, she's seen at a weigh-in before her fight against Lani Daniels. Fans were quick to point out a new tattoo she has on her chest, which appears to be of Pap's name.

Unsurprisingly, social media users have mixed feelings about the ink. Some are glad to see her putting their romance on full display. Others think this may have been a step too far. "I just hope it last cause this is embarrassing," one Instagram commenter claims. "That lady is in love!!!," someone else writes.

Other users are speculating that Shields debuted her new tattoo this way in an attempt to get under the skin of Papoose's ex, Remy Ma.

Papoose & Claressa Shields

After all, the two of them have exchanged their fair share of harsh words in recent months. In December of last year, for example, Remy hopped online to put Pap on blast. This is when she revealed that he's in a relationship with Shields. She posted some of their text messages too, accusing him of cheating on her with the athlete.

In response, Pap accused Remy of cheating on him with Eazy The Block Captain. That had been rumored for months leading up to this point, and was later confirmed. Shields got involved by taking to X to jokingly challenge the femcee to a boxing match.