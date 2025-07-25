Claressa Shields Flaunts New Papoose Tattoo Ahead Of Lani Daniels Fight

BY Caroline Fisher 647 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Claressa Shields Papoose Tattoo Relationship News
John David Jackson, 61, a two-time former world champion and head boxing trainer, helps Claressa Shields, 29, put on her boxing gloves during an open media workout at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. David Rodriguez Muno / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Social media users have mixed feelings when it comes to Claressa Shields' latest tribute to her boyfriend Papoose.

Claressa Shields and Papoose have been an item for several months, and now, it looks like the professional boxer has gotten a permanent reminder of their love. In a new clip captured by The Shade Room, she's seen at a weigh-in before her fight against Lani Daniels. Fans were quick to point out a new tattoo she has on her chest, which appears to be of Pap's name.

Unsurprisingly, social media users have mixed feelings about the ink. Some are glad to see her putting their romance on full display. Others think this may have been a step too far. "I just hope it last cause this is embarrassing," one Instagram commenter claims. "That lady is in love!!!," someone else writes.

Other users are speculating that Shields debuted her new tattoo this way in an attempt to get under the skin of Papoose's ex, Remy Ma.

Read More: Claressa Shields Shares How Much She Loves Spending Quality Time With Papoose In Latest IG Story

Papoose & Claressa Shields

After all, the two of them have exchanged their fair share of harsh words in recent months. In December of last year, for example, Remy hopped online to put Pap on blast. This is when she revealed that he's in a relationship with Shields. She posted some of their text messages too, accusing him of cheating on her with the athlete.

In response, Pap accused Remy of cheating on him with Eazy The Block Captain. That had been rumored for months leading up to this point, and was later confirmed. Shields got involved by taking to X to jokingly challenge the femcee to a boxing match.

"Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!," she wrote at the time. During an appearance on Baby This Is Keke Palmer in March, however, she confirmed that she never had any real intentions of hurting Remy. The two of them were even able to keep things cordial when they attended the same fight earlier this month.

Read More: Remy Ma, Papoose & Claressa Shields Ringside For Shakur Stevenson & Edgar Berlanga Double-Header Fight Night

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Keke Palmer Claressa Shields Remy Ma Gossip News Gossip Keke Palmer Asks Claressa Shields When She’s “Knocking Remy Ma Out” Over Papoose Scandal 2.0K
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Relationships Claressa Shields Escalates Remy Ma Feud To Another Level With A Boxing Match Challenge 3.0K
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA Relationships Papoose Supports Claressa Shields At Fight In Resurfaced Footage Amid Remy Ma Drama 2.0K
The Ultimate Rap League App Event Music Eazy The Block Captain Responds To Papoose’s “Knockout” Claims Amid Remy Ma Cheating Scandal 8.0K
Comments 0