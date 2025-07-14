The beef between Remy Ma, Papoose, and Claressa Shields has been one of the biggest stories in 2025 hip hop.

On Saturday, all three would be in the same room together for the first time ever as they sat ringside at a high-profile double header boxing match in New York City. Remy Ma and Papoose are in the middle of a divorce. A clip of Remy Ma and Fat Joe opposite of new couple Papoose and Claressa Shields ringside would go viral on social media on Sunday (July 13).

Papoose and Claressa Shields were front row guests as Shields is one of the sport's biggest stars. Fat Joe and Remy Ma were apart of the boxing match as they walked out boxing star Edgar Berlanga to their classic track “Lean Back.” Berlanga would lose his fight to rising star Hamzah Sheeraz via knockout.

Claressa would take to social media after the fight mentioning the song, "Lean Back.” “I don’t think nobody should walk out to Lean Back no more,” tweeted the GWOAT.

Of course the clip of Pappose soon-to-be ex-wife and new girlfriend ringside would go viral. The comments were mixed as fans picked sides. One fan would dissect the reason for everyone's attendance at the fight.

"Oh rem was making ah bag while shawty spent one?," they commented on Livebitez's Instagram post.

Another fan addressed the situation leading up to Pap and Claressa's relationship. They commented, "t baffles me how these chicks act like Remy wasn’t cheating for two years before that man moved on… this is why so many men can’t stand women’s rhetoric right now. Justifying [poop emoji] behavior is wild work. The marriage is open and this is what that looks like."

Overlooking Papoose posture in the clip, a fan commented, "Why he sit in the corner like that. Like he didn’t want Remy to see him with her , it’s out pap everybody know, hold yo head up high when you with Clarence!"