Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud

Things heated up between Remy Ma and Papoose last week after she claimed he was having an affair with Claressa Shields.

Celebrity relationships suffer in the public eye regularly but what transpired between Remy Ma, Papoose, and boxing gold medalist Claressa Shield last week was the breaking point in a year filled with speculation. Their relationship between Remy Ma and Papoose has been on the rocks as of late, especially as rumors surface that the “All The Way Up” rapper has been in an extramarital relationship with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

Things took a turn when Remy Ma put Papoose on blast for his secret relationship with Claressa. The Terror Squad MC shared texts messages between Pap and Shields, revealing a supposed affair. However, things began spiralling afterward, eventually leading to Remy Ma and Clarissa Shields proposing to step into a boxing ring.

The Text Message Leak & Divorce Plea

In an unexpected turn of events, Remy Ma accused Papoose of infidelity, sharing text messages between her husband and Claressa Shields. The two argued after Pap seemingly failed to tell Claressa Shields that he made it home in one piece. “Papoose dum ass fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields. Laying in my house he refuses to leave,” Remy captioned the screenshot. “This b*tch supposed to be a world champion boxer and get scary ass hung up soon as she heard my voice. Nowww I’m telling everything ohhhh and babygirl u not the only one.”

In response, Papoose revealed that he tried to file for a divorce in the past as their relationship crumbled. He referred to her as a narcissist and cheated on him often. “Now that I finally moved on, she’s playing the victim,” he wrote. “She rather clout chase on social media. Than handle this like civilized adults. I did not wanna do the social media foolishness. For the sake of my 6 year old baby.” He reiterated that he didn’t speak publicly on the issues, especially with a child that has to go to school and potentially be exposed to the headlines surrounding their marital issues.

Claressa Shields Chimes In

As things unfolded, Claressa called Remy in the comments of her photo, revealing that the rapper allegedly has two boyfriends, though Remy Ma refuted this. Then, Remy claimed that Shields’ publicity team continued to put out fake stories in an attempt to paint her negatively and make Papoose “look like God’s gift.” “I Begged [Papoose] to put out something to stop the narrative and he kept telling me just stay quiet, that that’s the best thing to do… welp I’m tired oh and he said, he would never f*ck [you] cuz you ugly but don’t worry I saw EVERYTHING now the world gonna see it since you so tough.”

Revenge Porn? Remy Ma Accuses Papoose Of Threatening Her

Tea continued to spill on the internet following Papoose’s response. Remy Ma shared more screenshots from his conversation with Shields who told Pap to mitigate the situation with his wife before her PR team freaks out, especially since she has a movie coming out. However, Remy Ma fired back, claiming that Papoose threatened to leak intimate content of herself as a form of retaliation.

“Papoose u f*ckin Dummy! Hey Ms Shields, he took your advice but not before I screenshot yall convo. Oh, he was getting me arrested, the woman that NEVER fucked off on him in 17 years! While plotting with ONE OF his chicks to try to destroy me. The same woman that could've BEEN used my platform to expose you. I got all your pics and messages from the chicks while I was away and he was ‘holding me down,’” she wrote. “ASidebar: he bout to say he wrote me rhymes. IMAGINE THAT, and if anything sexual leaks about me it was him cuz he threatened that too.”

Claressa swiftly fired back on Twitter without mentioning names. “Misery loves company baby.... Smh. I'm just so happy over here... I can't believe a 45 year old woman is crashing out like this clown behavior,” she wrote.

Papoose & Eazy The Block Captain Clash

Rumors surfaced in the past thath Papoose and Eazy The Block Captain got into a physical altercation, though those claims were eventually brushed aside. Apparently, the relationship between Remy and Eazy began getting even more serious as time passed, and Pap confirmed that the two did get into a fight. Pap claimed that Remy Ma spent last Christmas with Eazy The Block Captain while he was with her daughter with photo evidence to back up the allegations.

“I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn’t lie & say I didn’t knock this chump out. I sitll got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout. But who cares! He didn’t throw 1 punch back #supersoft Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it!” Pap wrote. He also accused Remy Ma of leaving with Eazy for four days while he was taking care of their daughter. “I didn’t knock him out because he slept with my wife. I knocked him out because he shook my hand, and then slept with my wife,” Pap wrote.

Eazy didn’t add much to the conversation but he did address Pap on his story. “Telll pap to unblock me I want to holla at you,” he wrote, alongside a duck emoji. However, he hopped on a livestream where he shared his side of the story.

“That n**ga knew already!" he stated. "I know he up there trying to play victim and all of that sh*t but they knew, he knew two years ago. I ain’t going to lie… he did knew. And I’m going to tell you all how he knew… The n**ga you all think is so thorough, he put a recording device in Remy’s car, so how he knew is, bugging her f**king car. So that how he knew. That n**ga’s a f**king weirdo.”

A Response Out Of Boredom? Claressa Shields Proposed Boxing Match

Considering that Claressa Shields can throw hands, it came as no surprise that she wanted to settle the ongoing online feud with Remy Ma in the ring. As things heated up, Shields shared a tweet with a proposed date for a potential boxing match. “Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo ass whooped crash out!!” Shields tweeted. The proposal undoubtedly garnered attention across the board, including a mention from 50 Cent who urged Shields to retract.

Eventually, Claressa Shields explained that she only responded to Remy Ma out of boredom. Though some didn’t necessarily believe that was the case, she insisted that she does “not give a f*ck” about any of the parties involved. “ Listen to me, I do not give a f*ck about so much sh*t," she explained. "I be bored responding, needing something to do.”

Shortly after, she shared a video of herself in the ring with a perceived jab towards Remy. “Btc couldn’t take me, even If I tied one hand behind my back call me 'Danger'! #Claressashields #GWOAT," she wrote.

What’s Next?