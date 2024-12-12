Papoose Calls Remy Ma A Cheater And A Narcissist After He Was Exposed For Dating Claressa Shields

Remy and Pap are crashing out right now.

For over a year now, salacious cheating rumors have followed Remy Ma around in her 15-year-plus relationship with Papoose. Apparently, some folks accused her of cheating on him with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain, and while they've all denied this in the public eye, fans still ran with that narrative. Well, it turns out that Remy not only has to deal with that rumor in a big way now, but also has to deal with her alleged discovery that her boo also cheated on her. She allegedly caught Pap falling asleep while talking to Claressa Shields and discovered that they were seeing each other, exposing their alleged text messages on Instagram.

Amid this scandal, Papoose responded by exposing Remy Ma and seemingly backing up cheating claims against her. "Sad to say that @remyma is a narcissist," he expressed on his Instagram Story. "She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she's playing the victim. I have requested a divorce numerous times. She [would] rather clout chase on social media. Than [sic] handle this like civilized adults. I did not wanna do the social media foolishness. For the sake of my 6 year old baby. She has to go to school. As you can see I remained quiet through this all."

Papoose Blasts Remy Ma In Response To Cheating Accusations

Meanwhile, Remy Ma's ire seems more directed at Claressa Shields than at Papoose, or at least, that's what her recent Instagram post suggested. "Papoose dum a*** fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields," she alleged online. "Laying in my house he refuses to leave. This b***h supposed to be a world champion boxer and get scary a** hung up soon as she heard my voice. Nowwww I'm telling everything ohhhh and babygirl u not the only one."