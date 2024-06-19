How Many Kids Does Remy Ma Have?

Remy Ma and Papoose share a beautiful blended family.

Remy Ma’s gained a reputation for her fierce lyricism and sharp delivery, yet outside of the strides she’s made in music, she’s a devoted mother to her two kids including a daughter she shares with her husband Papoose. Her personal life has been on full display over the years, especially during her tenure on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. However, she’s maintained a strong balance between her professional and personal life, simultaneously showing off her kids while also protecting them from the limelight.

Unfortunately, her efforts haven’t been entirely effective as news hit that police arrested her son in connection to a murder. Police revealed that her firstborn son, Jayson Scott, 23, has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 43-year-old man in New York. Information is currently scarce as Scott waits for his arraignment.

Following the recent announcement, there has been renewed attention on Remy Ma’s personal life. Below, delves into the details of Remy Ma's children, her role as a mother, and how she manages her family life alongside her career.

Jayson

Remy Ma gave birth to her son Jayson Scott from a previous relationship. Scott grew up in the public eye, often appearing on Remy Ma’s social media feed and accompanying her to a variety of events. In 2018, Remy Ma detailed their bond in a heartfelt Instagram Photo. “My baby forever! My 'Punkin My 1st born," she wrote. "I had him when I was so young & thought I knew it all,” she wrote. We basically grew up together.”

Jayson Scott was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Tuesday night — three years after 43-year-old Darius Guillebeaux was gunned down in a brazen broad daylight attack, according to Fox 5’s Lisa Evers. Scott and another man have each been charged with first-degree murder. Moreover, police suggested that the death of Guillebeaux may have been part of a murder-for-hire scheme. Among the evidence reportedly gathered in surveillance footage and witness testimonies. Apparently, statements from alleged witnesses claim that they saw two men fleeing after Guillebeaux’s death.

The arraignment of Jayson Scott and his co-defendant is scheduled to take place Wednesday inside a Queens County courthouse. During the arraignment, prosecutors are expected to present the charges formally, including first-degree murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment. The defendants will have the opportunity to enter their pleas. If found guilty, they face harsh penalties, including a potential life sentence.

Reminisce Mackenzie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Remy Ma, Reminisce MacKenzie Mackie, and Papoose attend the New York Special Screening of 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' at the AMC Empire 25 on August 14, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In 2018, Remy Ma and her husband Papoose welcomed their daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, affectionately known as "The Golden Child." The birth of Reminisce was particularly significant for Remy Ma, as she had publicly shared her struggles with infertility and her joy upon finally becoming pregnant. The couple often shares adorable pictures and videos of their daughter on social media, capturing precious moments of her growth and development. Reminisce Mackenzie has brought immense joy to Remy Ma and Papoose, strengthening their family bond even further.

Stepchildren

In addition to her biological children, Remy Ma is a loving stepmother to Papoose's three kids from previous relationships. Two of his children, Dejanae Mackie (born 1996), and Shamele Mackie (born 1999), he shares with his ex-girlfriend Yvetta Lashley. He also has another daughter, Destiny (born 2000).