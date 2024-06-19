Remy Ma’s Son Charged With First-Degree Murder In New York City: Details

The arrest stems from a killing in 2021.

Remy Ma’s son, Jayon Scott, has been charged with first-degree murder as well as weapon possession and reckless endangerment stemming from an alleged incident in Queens, New York in June of 2021. Authorities charged him alongside Richard Swygert for the killing of 43-year-old Darius Guillebeaux.

The man was reportedly shot in the head and chest during a shooting at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens. Police say it's unclear whether Scott or Swygert knew the victim beforehand. Their arraignment will take place in Queens County court on Wednesday afternoon. No further details are available at this time.

Remy Ma Performs At Fat Joe & Friends Concert In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Remy Ma attends Fat Joe & Friends. In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Remy Ma previously spent time behind bars herself following a conviction on multiple charges, including assault and attempted coercion, in 2008. At the time, she served six years of an eight-year sentence in prison before getting out of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in 2014. During that time, she and her partner, Papoose, remained in a committed relationship. They married in 2016 and share one child together, who they welcomed in 2018. The rough news for Remy and her family comes after she celebrated her 44th birthday with an extravagant Cinderella-themed party, earlier this month. Fat Joe, French Montana, and Maino were all in attendance at the event.