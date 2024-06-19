Remy Ma’s Son Charged With First-Degree Murder In New York City: Details

BYCole Blake2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome - Day 2
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Remy Ma performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)
The arrest stems from a killing in 2021.

Remy Ma’s son, Jayon Scott, has been charged with first-degree murder as well as weapon possession and reckless endangerment stemming from an alleged incident in Queens, New York in June of 2021. Authorities charged him alongside Richard Swygert for the killing of 43-year-old Darius Guillebeaux.

The man was reportedly shot in the head and chest during a shooting at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens. Police say it's unclear whether Scott or Swygert knew the victim beforehand. Their arraignment will take place in Queens County court on Wednesday afternoon. No further details are available at this time.

Read More: Remy Ma Performs For Seemingly Small Crowd At DC Pride, Fans React

Remy Ma Performs At Fat Joe & Friends Concert In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Remy Ma attends Fat Joe & Friends. In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Remy Ma previously spent time behind bars herself following a conviction on multiple charges, including assault and attempted coercion, in 2008. At the time, she served six years of an eight-year sentence in prison before getting out of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in 2014. During that time, she and her partner, Papoose, remained in a committed relationship. They married in 2016 and share one child together, who they welcomed in 2018. The rough news for Remy and her family comes after she celebrated her 44th birthday with an extravagant Cinderella-themed party, earlier this month. Fat Joe, French Montana, and Maino were all in attendance at the event.

In other legal news, singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the state of New York on early Tuesday morning as well. He was reportedly traveling after a dinner in the Hamptons at the American Hotel. He refused to take a breathalyzer test. Be on the lookout for further updates on Remy Ma as well as the case against Jayon Scott on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cassidy Unleashes On Remy Ma’s Alleged Lover Eazy The Block Captain In New Diss Track

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
hnhhMusicRemy Ma Released From Prison [Update: Reason For Delay Revealed]25.4K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicPapoose & Remy Ma Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage5.7K
Drake Presents "Til Death Do Us Part"MusicRemy Ma's Biggest Hit Songs2.8K
Papoose's Surprise Birthday CelebrationMusicRemy Ma Fuels Papoose Breakup Rumors After Her Behavior At His Birthday Party303.5K