Remy Ma’s Son Charged With First-Degree Murder In New York City: Details

Remy Ma’s son, Jayon Scott, has been charged with first-degree murder as well as weapon possession and reckless endangerment stemming from an alleged incident in Queens, New York in June of 2021. Authorities charged him alongside Richard Swygert for the killing of 43-year-old Darius Guillebeaux.
The man was reportedly shot in the head and chest during a shooting at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens. Police say it's unclear whether Scott or Swygert knew the victim beforehand. Their arraignment will take place in Queens County court on Wednesday afternoon. No further details are available at this time.
Remy Ma Performs At Fat Joe & Friends Concert In NYC
Remy Ma previously spent time behind bars herself following a conviction on multiple charges, including assault and attempted coercion, in 2008. At the time, she served six years of an eight-year sentence in prison before getting out of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in 2014. During that time, she and her partner, Papoose, remained in a committed relationship. They married in 2016 and share one child together, who they welcomed in 2018. The rough news for Remy and her family comes after she celebrated her 44th birthday with an extravagant Cinderella-themed party, earlier this month. Fat Joe, French Montana, and Maino were all in attendance at the event.
In other legal news, singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the state of New York on early Tuesday morning as well. He was reportedly traveling after a dinner in the Hamptons at the American Hotel. He refused to take a breathalyzer test. Be on the lookout for further updates on Remy Ma as well as the case against Jayon Scott on HotNewHipHop.
