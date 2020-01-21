first degree murder
- SportsSergio Brown Charged With Mother's MurderBrown faces a first-degree murder charge and a charge of concealing a body.By Ben Mock
- ViralSuperstar Pride Case Gets Hilariously Empathetic Reaction From Freddie GibbsThe 21-year-old rapper turned himself in, faces charges of first-degree murder, and was denied bond for allegedly murdering his barber.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLul G Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison For First-Degree MurderThe former SOB x RBE MC pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Charged With First-Degree MurderThe Memphis rapper is among four men allegedly responsible for a murder that occurred in December.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicThird Man Indicted On Murder of Young Dolph: Report43-year old Hernandez Govan was indicted on charges of first-degree murder.By Lamar Banks
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Eric Holder Found Guilty Of MurderA Los Angeles jury finds Eric Holder guilty of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019.By Aron A.
- CrimeProducer Bandplay's Brother Accused Of Murdering Mom & Dad: ReportBandplay paid tribute to his father and stepmother on Instagram after news emerged of their deaths. By Aron A.
- CrimeYoung Dolph Allegedly Pictured In Photo With Murder Suspect Justin JohnsonAnother photo said to be of Johnson shows him wearing a PRE chain. Meanwhile, Dolph's aunt says naming the suspect still doesn't bring closure.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Dolph Murder Case: Warrant Issued For 23-Year-Old Suspect Justin JohnsonAuthorities claim that Johnson has evaded capture and are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.By Erika Marie
- MusicTop5 Is On Toronto's Most Wanted List For First Degree Murder: ReportToronto police are searching for rapper Top5, who is now wanted for first-degree murder following a fatal North York shooting in January.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeMemphis Rapper Mendenhall Mendenhall 2x Killed In Front Of Gas Station: ReportAuthorities say he was in the wrong place at the wrong time as a man fired shots at another person who stole his car.By Erika Marie
- SportsAaron Hernandez Doc "Blindsided" Murder Victim's Family: ReportHernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his friend, Odin Lloyd.By Erika Marie