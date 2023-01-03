Both Gucci Mane and one of his newest artists, Mac Critter, had an incredibly busy year in 2022. Gucci spent most of his time putting on for his label, 1017 Records. He dropped three collaborative projects featuring many members of his crew and other friends in the industry. The last of which is the 80-song So Icy Boyz: The Finale.

Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Critter has a few appearances on the monstrous project. Additionally, he dropped nine full-length tapes of his own. In October, the world was witness to him officially signing to the “I Get the Bag” rapper’s label.

However, the 25-year-old is now in some serious legal trouble. A report from FOX13 indicates that authorities are charging the rapper with first-degree murder. “MEMPHIS RAPPER CHARGED WITH MURDER: Daniel Bates who goes by the stage name Mac Critter hit with FIRST DEGREE MURDER. Mr. Critter back in October became an artist signed to Gucci Mane’s record label. Critter apparently turned himself in yesterday,” writes Jeremy Pierre, a FOX13 Memphis reporter, in a tweet.

MEMPHIS RAPPER CHARGED WITH MURDER:

Daniel Bates who goes by the stage name Mac Critter hit with FIRST DEGREE MURDER. Mr. Critter back in October became an artist signed to Gucci Mane’s record label. Critter apparently turned himself in yesterday. pic.twitter.com/74TT91advi — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 3, 2023

Authorities are also charging three other men with the murder that allegedly took place in December. Gary Taylor and Danterio Owens are additionally being charged with first-degree murder in the case. The alleged fourth suspect is still at large.

All four men are allegedly responsible for fatally shooting the victim, Markeith Taylor, with handguns. A witness alleges that they didn’t stop shooting, even after the victim fell to the ground. Furthermore, the witness says they saw two of the men stand over the victim’s dead body with a gun.

Gucci Mane’s Memphis artist Mac Critter has been arrested and charged with first degree murder pic.twitter.com/0MZnzvqNCY — KENXL (@KENXLJamz) January 3, 2023

It’s alleged, in the affidavit, that he was there but he is not the shooter. When Gary Taylor got bond, he was the alleged shooter. I was optimistic that we were going to get bond today but we didn’t,” says Critter’s attorney, Arthur Horne, in a statement. The “1 of 1” rapper reportedly turned himself in on Monday (January 2).

