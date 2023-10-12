Gucci Mane Shares Feature-Stacked Tracklist Ahead Oh His New Album

Gucci Mane is about to add yet another project onto his long-running and extremely prolific discography. The project comes out in less than a week and he's already teased a number of tracks with high-profile artists involved as collaborators. The full 24 song tracklist is even more impressive with the scope of voices joining Gucci. Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Li Rye, Sett, Key Glock, Mac Critter, J. Cole, Mike WiLL Made-It, Kodak Black, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Roddy RIcch, Nardo Wick, and London On Da Track round out the impressive collection of features.

The tracklist features a number of songs that Gucci already released this year. "06 Gucci," "Pissy," "Bluffin," "Married With Millions," "Woppenheimer," "Now It's Real," "Broken Hearted," and "There I Go" are the already released songs that will appear on the album. Gucci is also set to perform a show called Gucci Man & Friends in Atlanta the night the album drops to celebrate. Gucci's last studio album Ice Daddy dropped back in 2021 but he certainly hasn't been quiet since then. He dropped two big compilations of Icy Boyz material in 2022 which added up to over 100 songs combined. Check out the full tracklist for his new album below.

Gucci Mane's New Album Has An Impressive Feature List

Gucci Mane recently made headlines for his desire to sign country artists to his 1017 label. In particular, he asked fans online to put him in contact with Oliver Anthony Music. The controversial singer's hit song "Rich Men North Of Richmond" has been backed by numerous conservative politicians and accused of classism and racism. What do you think of the tracklist for Gucci Mane's new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1. “Must Be Me”

2. “Bluffin” Feat. Lil Baby

3. “Thank Me” Feat. Young Dolph

4. “Trap Money” Feat. Li Rye & Sett

5. “Pretty Girls” Feat. Young Dolph

6. “Glizock & Wizop” Feat. Key Glock

7. “Internet Chatter”

8. “Talking to the Streets” Feat. Mac Critter

9. “There I Go” Feat. J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-It

10. “Mr. & Mrs. Perfect”

11. “I Know”

12. “Stomach Grumbling”

13. “Business Not Personal”

14. “King Snipe” Feat. Kodak Black

15. “06 Gucci” Feat. DaBaby & 21 Savage

16. “Pissy” Feat. Roddy Ricch & Nardo Wick

17. “Say No Mo”

18. “Married with Millions”

19. “Woppenheimer”

20. “Now It’s Real”

21. “Broken Hearted”

22. “Hurt People”

23. “By the Water”

24. “Big Boy Diamonds” Feat. Kodak Black & London On Da Track