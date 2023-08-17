Gucci Mane Wants To Sign Country Artists To 1017

Gucci Mane recently hopped on social media to ask his fans for help with his latest business venture. Apparently, the Alabama-born rapper is looking to add some country musicians to his 1017 roster. He shared a screenshot of Oliver Anthony Music’s single “Rich Men North of Richmond,” asking for the artist’s info. “Aye fam I need y’all help on this one,” he captioned the post. “I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!!! I need the info asap.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Gucci Mane might be late to the party. The newcomer has already been topping the charts as of late. The single is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, beating out megastars like Taylor Swift and Luke Combs. It’s unclear whether or not Gucci Mane has been able to reach Oliver Anthony, but fans can’t blame him for trying.

Gucci Mane Requests Fans’ Help

Some commenters sounded off about the rapper’s choice to support the single, which has some politically controversial lyrics. Many also note that it could be an indicator of his own beliefs. Others simply joked about the idea of an “iced out” country star. With that being said, Gucci’s post did manage to get the attention of country singer Jake Owen, who’s now looking to “jam” with the 1017 founder.

Fans aren’t too shocked about the sudden change of lanes, as Gucci Mane has claimed to want to change things up for a while now. He’s just ahead of the release of his new album, Breath Of Fresh Air, which arrives in October. In June, he told Zane Lowe that he plans to take the LP in a different direction than ever before. “I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing,” he explained. “Not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

