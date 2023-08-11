Gucci Mane Reflects On Life With “Now It’s Real”

Gucci Mane seems to have lived nine lives and is now reflecting on them all. The “So Icy” rapper’s career has had many ups and downs. All of which Big Guwop referred to in his music. As his life moves forward, it makes sense that he can reflect on the past as well. With “Now It’s Real,” Gucci not only enjoys the spoils of his success but also offers advice to the younger generation of rappers.

In the accompanying video released on YouTube, Guwop’s opulent lifestyle is on full display — complete with luxury cars, expensive jewelry, and designer clothes. His children also appear in the video, adding a heartwarming touch. As he recounts his time in prison, Gucci Mane contrasts it with his success today. A federal prison sentence was handed down to the rapper in 2014 for firearms charges. He was later released in September 2016.

“Breath Of Fresh Air” Scheduled For October Release

Gucci Mane’s new track will presumably appear on his upcoming album, Breath Of Fresh Air. The project is scheduled to be released later this fall in October. While there has been no tracklist released as of yet, the rapper did share the album’s artwork via Instagram. The cover sees a polished Gucci, with his lady Keyshia Ka’oir Davis and their two children Ice and Baby Iceland. Almost reminiscent of a family photo, the cover hints that Gucci has fully embraced his next stage in life as a husband and father.

Gucci Mane announced the project back in July, along with following up with the project’s first single, “Bluffin” featuring Lil Baby. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, he opened up about what inspired him to take this new direction on his work. He noted that the deaths of various peers had a profound effect on him. “Ever since, I guess November of when Dolph passed away and my artist Scarr passing away and TakeOff passing away and Pooh locked up and Foo locked up, that’s why I kind of named my album a Breath of Fresh Air,” he explained.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could’ve been in prison with a hundred years

Yet I woke up in a mansion with two hundred mill’ (Huh)

Had to let go of the lean and get off the pills (The lean)

Cut a couple n*ggas off ’cause they didn’t keep it real (F*ck ’em)

Read More: Gucci Mane Asks For Help From Fans With Cover Art For Upcoming “Brrrbie” Release