Gucci Mane has taken to social media to announce his new album, Breath Of Fresh Air. He shared the album’s cover art, which features him and his wife with their two children. The rapper also shared that the album is set to be released later this year, on October 13, 2023. The post featured his newly-dropped single alongside Lil Baby, “Bluffin.”

Earlier this week, Gucci Mane revealed that he plans to go in a new direction with the upcoming LP. During an interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily, he revealed that the deaths of various friends impacted his decision. “Ever since, I guess November of when Dolph passed away and my artist Scarr passing away and TakeOff passing away and Pooh locked up and Foo locked up, that’s why I kind of named my album a Breath of Fresh Air,” he explained. Gucci Mane then described wanting to set a better example with his latest project. “I just, like I said, let me just try to be the person … I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that and not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

Read More: Best & Worst Face Tattoos On Rappers: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane & More

Gucci Mane Unveils Details Of His Upcoming Release

“You can rap about going out to eat with your girl or your wife. And that’s what all the songs are about. I’m not saying all about the same thing, but that’s what I’m kind of trying to get off. And a lot of artists I see rap about the pain in they life, but me through my career a lot of times I do a lot of rapping about cars and jewelry and just extravagance,” the rapper also explained.

Yesterday, Gucci Mane dropped the LP’s first single, “Bluffin” featuring Lil Baby. The song was accompanied by a music video, which showcases both rappers. He appears to diss Wack 100 on the new track, with bars that claim he “ain’t arguin’ on the internet.”

Read More: Gucci Mane Couldn’t Be In BMF Because He Was A Known Robber

[Via]