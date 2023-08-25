Gucci Mane Enlists J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-It For “There I Go”

Gucci Mane is a legend of hip-hop at this point. From his early work in the 2000s to the allegations of him being a clone, he has been through a lot. However, he has always remained consistent with dropping music. He is always giving his fans a lot to enjoy, and you can’t help but admire that. Moreover, he is always giving new artists opportunities, which is also great to see. At this point in his career, he has become a mentor to so many. Although, when it comes to his own music, he is far from finished.

Soon, the artist will be dropping a new album called Breath Of Fresh Air. Numerous singles from this project have already dropped. That said, Gucci Mane is not finished with the new tracks. Earlier this week, it was teased that he would be dropping a single with the likes of J. Cole. Moreover, the song would carry production from none other than Mike WiLL Made-It. Today, the track was released, and you can see, there is even a music video for it.

Gucci Mane x J. Cole

The song itself has some fantastic production from Mike WiLL Made-It who brings his signature sound to the table. Furthermore, Gucci and J. Cole have great chemistry here. Cole delivers an amazing guest verse, and Gucci is himself all the way throughout. This makes for a winning formula that will impress fans of all three artists involved.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a real thick gal, wanna sit on my lap

No BBL, you can tell she just built like that

You ever walk up to a spot knowin’ every bitch’ll pop?

It’s not a whole lot of n****s that done felt like that, but

