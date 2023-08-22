Gucci Mane & J. Cole Join Forces For Mike WiLL Made-It-Produced Single This Friday

1017 leader Gucci Mane has had an impressive summer of new music so far. In June, he and Lil Baby came together on “Bluffin.” This was followed the next month by “Married with Millions.” Of course, we can’t forget his clever play on one of the most popular films in theatres right now with “Woppenheimer,” as well as the more recent “Now It’s Real” and “Broken Hearted.” Most, if not all of these titles will appear on the Southern star’s upcoming Breath of Fresh Air album. Alongside them will be a J. Cole collaboration that was announced on Tuesday (August 22) morning.

“My diamonds go brrr it’s a Cole world @realcoleworld 🌎,” Gucci wrote on Instagram earlier today. “Dropping Friday 🥶🥶,” he added. In the accompanying image, we see the lyricists hanging out in a white room together, both looking confident with elements of red incorporated into their stylish outfits. While the North Carolina native and his friend will be handling the bars on “There I Go,” they’ve tapped Mike WiLL Made-It to assist them with production.

Gucci Mane Continues to Prepare for His Breath of Fresh Air Album

The sound engineer has been busy over the past few months. Ahead of last weekend’s New Music Friday (August 18), he joined forces with Lil Uzi Vert to make music magic on “Blood Moon.” It’s set to appear on LUV’s upcoming Barter 16 project, which will follow hip-hop’s first No. 1 album of the year, The Pink Tape, from the Philly native.

J. Cole is still cooking up things for The Fall Off, however, the Dreamville head honcho has given out a handful of noteworthy features to other artists in recent months. He came through for Summer Walker’s Clear 2 EP with “Audio Hug,” and besides this upcoming Gucci Mane collab, he’ll also be appearing on Burna Boy’s upcoming I Told Them album. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

