J. Cole To Appear On Burna Boy’s New Album “I Told Them,” Tracklist Revealed

Burna Boy’s new album I Told Them… is coming out this week, and now that the tracklist is out, fans are even more excited. Moreover, the full breakdown includes previous singles like “Big 7” and confirmation that his 21 S*vage collab will appear on the project. However, this news also brought us plenty of surprises through the list of features on it, which boasts some impressive names. There’s his Byron Messia collab “Talibans II,” a song with Seyi Vibez, and a guest appearance from Dave on the track “Cheat On Me.” But the feature that got fans really excited (especially hip-hop heads) is none other than Dreamville’s own J. Cole.

Furthermore, there’s even some audio floating around that seems to be a snippet of their new collaboration, a track called “Thanks.” In it, you can mostly hear Burna Boy singing over some glistening guitars, whereas J. Cole provides some ethereal ad-libs like his classic “Cole world.” Accompanied by footage of the two talking, this really ramped up anticipation for I Told Them…, as these two have never put out a song together. We expect nothing less than a great verse from the North Carolina MC that will compellingly compliment the Nigerian superstar’s performance.

Read More: Burna Boy: Africa’s Global Afro-Fusion Sensation

Preview Of New Burna Boy & J. Cole Collab

damn we really getting J. Cole & Burna Boy collab

pic.twitter.com/tFBGW0oDex — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) August 21, 2023

Amid the afrobeats and dancehall artist’s sold-out shows and successful singles, his new record is poised to dominate the industry as his others have. In addition, it’s important to note that these are only a few collaborations, so Burna Boy set himself up to carry a lot of the weight on I Told Them… alone. No doubt he will deliver on that goal, and it’s also heartening to see that this isn’t a hodgepodge of different voices and approaches. What remains to be seen is if there’s a particular sonic approach on this album that differ from the 32-year-old’s past work.

I Told Them… Tracklist

Meanwhile, Cole brought us this feature in August along with his production work on Mike WiLL Made-It and Lil Uzi Vert’s new single, “Blood Moon.” As such, there will be a lot of greatness to digest from the skilled lyricist and beatmaker. Hearing him in this zone will be a treat to witness, so make sure you tune in this Friday. For more news and the latest updates on J. Cole and Burna Boy, come back to HNHH.

Read More: J. Cole Reflects On Artists Who Have Impacted His Career

[via]