Burna Boy & Byron Messia Float On New Single “Talibans II”

Both acrobats artists come through with impeccable flows on their new collaboration.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Burna Boy and Byron Messia came through this week with some more afrobeats heat to put some vibes on your playlist. Moreover, they just released the single and music video, “Talibans II,” and it’s just as wavy and summery as you would expect from a track like this. As the genre is leading the charge globally with big hits and a massive audience, each new release is incredibly exciting for its artists as a result. After all, Burna is selling out arenas pretty much everywhere he goes, and there’s a good chance that any one of his songs becomes a hit on impact. With the subtle instrumentation and excellent flows on display here, it would certainly make sense if “Talibans II” pops off.

Furthermore, the production her is built on syncopated percs, atmospheric synth pads that hang in the background, and occasional swells. Of course, it may sound sparse at first glance, but it actually creates special emphasis on the performers here for them to lead “Talibans II” to its peaks. Burna Boy and Byron Messia are in top form here, flowing with ease, confidence, and charisma through their melodic verses and refrains. While the lyrical matter here ranges from boastful to threatening, the sonic pallet keeps things chilled out, and their voices inject passion into the song.

Byron Messia’s “Talibans II” With Burna Boy: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the future looks bright for both artists, with Byron in particular on the rise within the scene. On the other hand, Burna’s been an established artist for some time, and new collabs with U.S. rappers hint at his career maintaining relevance and longevity for other audiences. Considering that, make sure to put “Talibans II” into regular rotation so you can be ready for the great crossovers to come. If you haven’t heard the song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep notable lines below. Also, check out the music video above and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Burna Boy and Byron Messia.

Quotable Lyrics
‘Cause I’m real to my skeleton (Real to my skeleton)
If you insult my intelligence then I make the sparks fly like electrician
Lock off traffic, all tragic, bare panickin’
Freeze up like mannequin
Now, you can’t manage when pellets dem travellin’ (Brrt)

