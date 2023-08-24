Burna Boy Unveils Tracklist And Features For “I Told Them…”

Burna Boy has finally shared the tracklist and artwork for his forthcoming album, I Told Them…The project will have features from heavy hitters like J.Cole and 21 Savage. Dave, Byron Messia, and Seyi Vibez are also expected to appear. The Nigerian bread artist took to Instagram to share the news with fans. The album is expected to have 15 tracks, several of which have already been released.

In his Instagram post, the singer shares a visualizer of his project. The camera pans over a crowd of hundreds of people before focusing on his artwork. With his use of the track “City Boys,” the album evokes a New York-inspired vibe. Based on the comment section, fans are eagerly anticipating the project’s release. Many applauded his highly-anticipated collaboration with J. Cole. “My man got J. Cole on the album,” one person wrote.

Burna Boy’s New Album Drops August 28

Similarly, another fan who wanted to share their excitement added, “Burna Boy will be dropping the album of the decade for sure, and by this album tracklist, what song do you think will be your most played song by this time next year? #ITOLDTHEM.” The album is currently scheduled to drop on August 25. Stay tuned for any more updates about the album.

On a more sour note, Burna Boy has been facing some backlash over his recent comments about Afrobeats. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer shared some of his thoughts about the lack of substance involved in Afrobeats. Burna Boy claims that many of the artists lack real “life experience.” In his opinion, the genre has become about “nothing.” He also believes they have “almost no real-life experiences.”

I Told Them… tracklist:

“I Told Them” “Normal” “On Form” “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Burna Boy & 21 Savage “Tested, Approved & Trusted” “Cheat On Me” by Burna Boy & Dave “Virgil” “Big 7” “Dey Play” “City Boys” “Giza” feat. Seyi Vibez “Jewels” “If I’m Lying” “Thanks” by Burna Boy & J. Cole “Talibans II” with Byron Messia

