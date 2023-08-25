J. Cole Claims He And Burna Boy Are The New Shaq And Kobe

J. Cole recently hopped on one of Burna Boy’s new tracks, from the Nigerian performer’s album I Told Them… In his verse on “Thanks,” J. Cole compares he and Burna Boy to NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Considering it’s the pair’s first time ever on a track together, it was a pretty bold comparison. With that being said, fans are loving the collab.

“Cole and Burna, Shaq and Kobe/ Winnin’ a ring, then we gon’ repeat and three-peat/ Them nerds hate, they seat geeks/ They peepin’ us on the low, we like the cheat sheet,” he rhymes. Burna Boy has also previously showcased his appreciation for J. Cole, even dubbing the artist a “legend.” It appears as though they see themselves as the next big duo, meaning that it’s possible fans will hear more collabs in the future.

Burna Boy – “Thanks” Featuring J. Cole

Burna Boy confirmed that they have another track on deck in an interview for Complex’s “360 With Speedy” this week. In another recent interview with Zane Lowe, Burna Boy also shared how the two of them ended up working together. “Legend, man,” he said of J. Cole. “The truth is often hidden, but when you come across it and you are a person of truth yourself, you can’t help but recognize it. You know what I mean? That’s really the story of me and J Cole. It’s like, I recognize it.”

“That’s something I’ve always looked at, his settings, and thought, ‘Rah, that would be a nice, very conducive way to end up,’” he added. Aside from J. Cole, Burna Boy’s new album also includes features from 21 Savage, Dave, RZA, and more. Amid excitement for the LP, Burna Boy recently came under fire for some controversial comments he made about Black Americans. The artist responded to backlash yesterday, claiming that his “mission is to bring us together.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Burna Boy and J. Cole.

