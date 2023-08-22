Burna Boy And Dave Collab For “Cheat On Me”

The Afro-fusion expert Burna Boy is here with his seventh new single of 2023. This track is called, “Cheat On Me” and it was just released on August 22. It features the likes of Dave, the UK rap phenom that has blown up this year. The two have previously worked together on Dave’s smash hit “Location.” That track appears on Dave’s 2019 album PSYCHODRAMA, and it currently sits at over 456 million plays on Spotify. With that being said, it is no shocker that these two feel they can make another fire song in the studio.

Burna Boy might just have done it again with “Cheat On Me.” This new cut is very mellow and fun with a chipmunk soul-inspired production. The high-pitched vocals are on the intro and chorus, “Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me.” It also has Burna’s signature Afro-type rhythm that is very pleasing to the ears. Both he and Dave deliver emotional verses about having the finer things in life while being with those they care for the most.

Burna Boy And Dave Release Music Video: Watch

Additionally, there is also an accompanying music video for “Cheat On Me.” It shows both artists enjoying their time making the song in the booth and laughing it up. There is also footage of the two performing on stage at a concert together. There is a lyric in the song from Burna where he says, “Taking my n***** around the world,” and some shots of him in a jet and celebrating life with the people closest to him. That is always a nice sight to see and it pairs well with the vibe of the track.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from Burna Boy and Dave, “Cheat On Me?” Out of their two collabs which one is your favorite? Do you think both need to work together more often? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I ever said I loved you

Then I’ll always be by your side

If you call on me then I’ll slide

You already know we outside

And I know you go ride

