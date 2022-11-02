burna boy
- MusicStefflon Don And Jada Kingdom's Explosive Feud Takes Yet Another TurnThe diss tracks continue.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBurna Boy Caught Up In Jada Kingdom & Stefflon Don Beef: Twitter ReactsJada Kingdom issues a scathing response to Stefflon Don over Byron Messia and Burna Boy's "Taliban (Remix)."By Aron A.
- MusicBurna Boy Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerThe sizzling story of Burna Boy: his rise to stardom, personal journey, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- GossipStefflon Don Gets Rolls-Royce, Fans Think It Was From Her Ex Burna BoyPeople are debating whether there's any truth to these rumors, and while there's no overt evidence, people are buying into the spicy narrative.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best African Music PerformanceFive impressive Afrobeats and Amapiano singles are up for the first-ever award.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLil Durk Announces “All My Life” Remixes With Burna Boy And Stray KidsDurk is going global with "All My Life."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicStefflon Don Responds After Her Wig Mishap Video Goes ViralAt least she made light out of the situation.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDaBaby Drops "FUKUMEAN" And "Sittin' On Top Of The World" FreestylesDaBaby is back with more freestyles.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRuss Questions Burna Boy's U.S. First Week Sales For "I Told Them..."The math ain't mathin' for the rapper, and he hinted that Burna's much bigger and successful than any U.S. sales numbers could indicate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBurna Boy Clarifies Comments On Black AmericansThe Nigerian singer is also facing backlash for his comments about Afrobeats.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBurna Boy Unveils Tracklist And Features For "I Told Them…"J. Cole, 21 Savage, and more are expected to be featured on the project.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBurna Boy On Afrobeats: "They Lack Substance"The Nigerian-bred musician has faced major backlash for his comments. By Alexis Oatman
- SongsBurna Boy And Dave Collab For "Cheat On Me"Burna Boy and Dave have great chemistry on this new track. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJ. Cole To Appear On Burna Boy's New Album "I Told Them," Tracklist RevealedOther featured guests include 21 Savage, Dave, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBurna Boy & More Heat Up Our "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamTravis Scott, Beyoncé, James Blake, Victoria Monét, Tyla, Roy Woods, and more also had great releases this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBurna Boy Preps For Upcoming Album With New Single, "Big 7"Burna's new album "I Told Them..." drops on August 25, and this song sets it up for vibrant success and enjoyability.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBarack Obama's 2023 Summer Playlist: 7 Standout TracksBarack Obama has consistently incorporated a wide range of artists and genres into his annual lists.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsBurna Boy & Byron Messia Float On New Single "Talibans II"Both acrobats artists come through with impeccable flows on their new collaboration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music2023 BET Awards: Best International Act NomineesThe BET Awards has recognized stars from around the world since 2010.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSwizz Beatz Talks Introducing Burna Boy & Wizkid To The StatesThat's a bold statement.By James Jones
- MusicDiddy Responds After Fans Think He Threw Shade At Burna BoyDiddy denied throwing shade at Burna Boy after calling out an unnamed artist for helping them win their "first and only Grammy award."By Aron A.
- MusicBurna Boy Turns Up The Heat On Our "R&B Season" PlaylistRemixes from Ciara and John Legend were also on our radar this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Music"Black Panther" Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed: Rihanna, Future, Burna Boy, E-40 & MoreThe soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will feature Stormzy, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe,and more. By Aron A.