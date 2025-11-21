Burna Boy Responds To Backlash After Kicking Fan Out Of Concert: "Did I Tell You To Be My Fans?"

Burna Boy is responding to backlash after a viral video showed him stopping his Denver show to call out, and ultimately kick out, a fan who fell asleep in the front row. The clip shows Burna pausing mid-song, pointing directly at the woman, and saying, “When I stand up here and see you over there with your girl sleeping … it pisses me the f*** up.” He then added, "I’m not doing another song until you go home." From there, security escorted the woman and her partner out of the venue.

The moment sparked immediate online debate. Many fans accused the Afrobeats star of being "rude," "entitled," and taking things too far. The woman at the center of the situation later spoke out herself, saying she was deeply embarrassed. “I am the girl who was kicked out of the show,” she wrote on social media. “That was humiliating for me and my boyfriend. Burna Boy could’ve handled that situation better. He had no idea what I was going through.”

She went on to explain that she has been “mentally, physically, and emotionally drained” following the death of her daughter’s father. And revealed she had attended the concert hoping to feel some joy “after everything that has happened.”

Burna Boy Doubles Down On Kicking Fan Out

Instead of backing down, Burna doubled down. He was spotted on a livestream with his friends the evening after the show joking about the situation. The chat was filled with people demanding a response. "Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money this period," he said.

Now, earlier today, the “Last Last” singer took to Instagram directly to post a lengthy message to clarify his stance. He compared the situation to being removed from a plane for disturbing the pilot or kicked out of class for disrupting a teacher. “My shows have people who have beaten cancer or overcome something serious, and none of them have ever slept lol,” he wrote.

He continued, “I leave my soul on every stage I get on. Even if it’s only 10 people in attendance. And I will gladly be canceled if we’re now in a world where you can treat me like a stripper, slap my a** and tell me to keep dancing because you threw $100 at me.” Many fans did not receive his message well, with people saying "he needs to be canceled," and that "he treats his fans poorly." Others defended him by commenting "it's his show and he can do what he wants."