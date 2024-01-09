Burna Boy Caught Up In Jada Kingdom & Stefflon Don Beef: Twitter Reacts

City Boy’s up or nah? Burna Boy might be one of the most beloved musicians in the world right now but he’s found himself in some trouble with the ladies, namely his Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don. While the Nigerian artist was once openly dating Stefflon Don, he recently sang about his affinity for Jada Kingdom on Byron Messia’s “Taliban (Remix)," including a Birkin Bag that he purchased for her. Months later, it appears that Don and Jada Kingdom have taken their issues with one another on wax.

Earlier this week, Stefflon Don shared her new song, “Dat A Dat,” where she alleges that an unnamed woman slept with her partner. However, given Burna Boy’s alleged romance with Jada Kingdom, it didn’t take long for her to respond to Stefflon seemingly. Jada initially denied having any sort of romantic relationship with Burna Boy. However, after leaving several comments regarding Stefflon Don’s song, Kingdom called the beef weird. “It’s weird, because it’s behind a man… this n***a is for everybody. Last year she pass har remarks, I said nothing,” she said. Ultimately, Jada said that the only part about the song that concerned her surrounded the alleged threats made by Stefflon.

Stefflon Don Vs. Jada Kingdom

While Stefflon Don made her points heard on “Dat A Dat,” Jada Kingdom later took their issues to wax with a response record. Using Byron Messia’s “Taliban (Remix)” instrumental, she fired back with the release of “London Bed,” where she spits lines like “Buss a move an meet mi anyweh, you coward like puss yu nu bad from noweh.” At this point, we haven’t heard from Stefflon Don but Kingdom made her voice heard in this feud.

Despite Burna Boy being the focal point of this feud, Jada Kingdom is currently linked to Pardison Fontaine. After dropping the song, she explained on her IG story that she only responded “for my respect and for the culture.” She added, “she’s the only one beefing over a man I clearly don’t want.” So far, Burna Boy hasn’t chimed in on the matter but we suspect he’ll likely keep mum on the feud as long as it’s in the headlines.

Twitter Reacts

It didn’t take long for Twitter to comment on the matter. Check out a few of the best responses below.