Burna Boy is currently partying it up in Jamaica to celebrate his birthday. The Nigerian performer, who turned 32 on July 2, has been having a pretty great year already. He paired up with 21 Savage for a remix of “Sittin’ on Top of the World”. For Burna Boy, it’s his second big collab of the last 12 months. In 2022, he released “For My Hand”, which featured Ed Sheeran. Elsewhere, he also served as the featured artist on Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Mera Na” earlier in 2023. Elsewhere, in June, became the first African artist to hit one billion streams on Spotify.

He has also been posting up with Byron Messia, as the pair to drop a remix of Messia’s “Talibans.” However, also coming out of Jamicia is model and singer Jada Kingdom. Kingdom and Burna Boy have been romantically linked for some time and during his time with Messia, Burna appeared to confirm this to be more truth than rumor. Messia also threw down some tracks at an afterparty for Wireless Fest in London. Also in attendance at the afterparty were Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and Latto.

Burna Boy Hijacks Byron Messia Remix

Burna Boy and Byron Messia previews “Talibans” remix with new some Jada Kingdom lines 🔥https://t.co/nF15l1oZgP pic.twitter.com/QXKvYsrRav — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) July 14, 2023

While remixing “Talibans” in a video shared online, Burna hijacked a verse that references Kingdom. The original lyric is “Member me born Kingston/ They love party, forget love drink rum/ AK shake like a Jada Kingdom.” Instead, Burna sang “The best pum pum deh a Kingston, so mi buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom.” Now of course, this isn’t any throwaway gift – a Birkin can cost anywhere between $10,000 and $40,000.

The Birkin bag Burna Boy bought Jada Kingdomhttps://t.co/nF15l1oZgP pic.twitter.com/E3vZfarUxH — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) July 14, 2023

Furthermore, Kingdom appeared to confirm the gift on TikTok account. However, she is yet to openly confirm wherever she and Burna are in fact an item. Despite this, Kingdom has been spotted wearing Burna’s Damini chain as well as touring with him in Europe. Many fans believe that Burna is partying in Jamaica explicitly because of Kingdom. While she hasn’t been spotted at his luxury party villa yet, fans believe it’s just a matter of time. Additionally, Kingdom was last spotted hosting a concert on the island of St. Lucia.

[via][via]