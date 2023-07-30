Jamaican Police Respond To Rubi Rose Saying She Wants A “Bad Man”

Rubi Rose made it very clear why she was hitting up Jamaica in a recent tweet. The 25-year-old, who was part of XXL‘s 2021 Freshman class, dropped a bold declaration about her intentions on the island. “I’m in Jamaica looking for bad man,” Rose tweeted on July 28. Simple enough tweet, a little saucy but mostly harmless. Of course, social media went wild about the rapper making such a statement. However, the best reply of all came from a fairly unexpected place.

The account of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the country’s national police agency, quote-tweeted Rose. “We are looking for them too. Hit us up when you find them. Call us at 311!” Of course, people also lost their minds over this tweet too. It’s fair enough – it’s great marketing for the police and let’s be honest, pretty audacious of them as well. At the time of writing, Rose has not responded to the now-viral reply.

Read More: Rubi Rose shows off “Classy Rubi” with stunning long gown

Rubi Rose Continues To Dehyrdate Entire Nations

We are looking for them too. Hit us up when you find them.



Call us at 311! https://t.co/PgpD28lo1M — Jamaica Constabulary Force (@JamaicaConstab) July 30, 2023

Of course, it shouldn’t be too hard for Rose to find what she’s looking for. The Lexington rapper has blessed the internet with thirst trap after thirst trap in recent weeks. In the past ten days alone, Rose “woke up sexy”, posting up in a black crop top and black thong. She took her MSCHF X Crocs yellow boots to the grocery store, pairing them with a green crop top and barely-decent white mini skirt. Finally, she stunned in Italy with a red and white microkini aboard a speedboat. As HotNewHipHop‘s Hayley Hynes put it, Rose “doesn’t miss.”

However, she’s not the only one who has been hitting up Jamaica recently. Burna Boy was recently on the island to work on a remix of “Talibans II” with Bryon Messia. While promoting the remix, Burna hijacked the verse to promise an expensive gift for Jada Kingdom. The original lyric was “Member me born Kingston/ They love party, forget love drink rum/ AK shake like a Jada Kingdom.” Instead, Burna sang “The best pum pum deh a Kingston, so mi buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom.”

[via]