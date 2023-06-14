tweet
- SportsGloRilla Thirsts Over Damian Lillard At NBA All-Star Weekend"Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him," GloRilla said in a tweet. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicElon Musk Has Cheeky Answer For Kanye West's Rocket Ship TweetFor some reason, the tech tycoon also tagged Nicki Minaj, but as he was quick to remind us, starships are meant to fly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDee-1 Champions Meek Mill After "Gangsta" Tweet About Street Life's LimitationsFor those unaware, the Christian rapper previously called out the Philly MC for his glorification of violence, sparking much debate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Envy Denies Blackballing Nicki Minaj“I ride for all the DJs," DJ Envy says.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsTravis Kelce Deemed "Illiterate" By Joy Behar Over Deleted TweetsBehar faced some pushback from Whoopi Goldberg.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks To Go In On Everyone During Upcoming Live StreamDJ Akademiks told haters to "try again."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMetro Boomin's Cryptic Reference To Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Album Leaves Fans SpeculatingMetro Boomin was also recently spotted hanging out with Kanye in Italy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTinashe Continues Chris Brown Beef By Liking Tweet Suggesting He's "Butthurt"While she's stayed pretty silent since expressing regret over their collab, it seems like the R&B star is quietly keeping things heated.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearPlies Expresses Preference For Women In Regular Clothes Over Designer FashionThere's nothing like a solid pair of jeans for the Florida rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePlies Shares Wild Take About Older Women's Sexual Desires Compared To Young WomenThe rapper thinks that girls get freakier when they're older these days; how far do you think he went out of pocket?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Claims She's Leaving The Country "Real Soon"Chrisean appears to be over the U.S.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti Likes Tweet Making Fun Of Trippie Redd's Album SalesWith this potential sub in mind, now we really "Miss The Rage."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Lengthy Statement On Corey Miller CaseThe pop culture star maintained that Miller, also known as Master P's bother C-Murder, deserves to prove his innocence under new state laws.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Tweets & Deletes Message Defending Blueface"I have been through anything and everything anyone can imagine through a relationship," she expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechJamaican Police Respond To Rubi Rose Saying She Wants A "Bad Man"Rose might not share the same definition of "bad" with the police.By Ben Mock
- GossipYNW Bortlen Tweets About "Mind Games" Amid YNW Melly MistrialYNW Bortlen Tweeted a cryptic message the same day a judge declared a mistrial in Melly's case.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Allegedly Likes Tweet From Person Claiming They're Not "Mad" At HerAn account appearing to belong to Carlee Russell liked a forgiving Tweet recently.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Responds To Suggestive Tweet About Him And Jack HarlowLil Nas X released "Industry Baby" two years ago today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Begs Mark Zuckerberg To Give Him His Instagram Account BackBoosie Badazz just wants his account back.By Caroline Fisher
- TechLance Armstrong Roasted For Questioning The "Fairness" Of Trans AthletesLance Armstrong might want to sit out a debate about athletic fairness.By Ben Mock
- MusicDoe Boy Defends Claiming That Future Is Better Than 2Pac: "That's A Fact"Doe Boy says it's just his opinion.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTrippie Redd Claims No Artist Is As Versatile As Him"Ur fav artist probably ain't on my level sonically," the Ohio rapper proclaimed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares