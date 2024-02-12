Elon Musk Has Cheeky Answer For Kanye West's Rocket Ship Tweet

For some reason, the tech tycoon also tagged Nicki Minaj, but as he was quick to remind us, starships are meant to fly.

Kanye West and Elon Musk share a lot in common as two rich creatives with eclectic tendencies and a whole lot of hate online. Comparisons between them have been very common, and they have a pretty interesting bond that is sometimes friendly and occasionally competitive. Recently, Ye let out a tweet asking the tech tycoon "where [his] rocket ship" is at, a reference to his lyric on his new Vultures cut, "CARNIVAL." In response, Mr. Musk made a cheeky Nicki Minaj reference, tagging her in the tweet as well. After all, as she reminded us so many years ago during her radio heyday, she has a special connection to space travel.

"Starships were meant to fly [get it, Barbz?] and our next one launches in about 3 weeks," Elon Musk responded to Kanye West. "But I recommend waiting for a few more test flights before hopping on board. @NICKIMINAJ." As such, this made for a pretty comical crossover moment on social media, and we've yet to see whether the Trinidadian MC will hop on a rocket ship, too. We know that Ye probably will when he gets the chance, and that's one of many notable bars on "CARNIVAL," albeit for very different and much less "cancelable" reasons.

Elon Musk Caters To Nicki Minaj's Barbz In Response Tweet To Kanye West

Of course, this is far from the only rapper to want in on Elon Musk's empire. But speaking to that point earlier about competition, some MCs think that they can make something even better. For example, Rick Ross recently said that he will prepare really well for the apocalypse, and wants to build an underground bunker that surpasses the 52-year-old's. Hopefully we will never get to see whether Rozay succeeds in this regard, because we would have much bigger problems to worry about.

Meanwhile, the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" hitmaker is still basking in the release of his Ty Dolla $ign collab album. With some great surprise features and notable tracks here and there, we imagine that they will continue to build hype for its next installments. Whether they actually come out or the duo makes up for their bigoted rollout is another story. To find that out, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Elon Musk and Kanye West.

