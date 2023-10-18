Kanye West Claims Car Crash Gave Him Autism In Desperate Text To Elon Musk

Kanye West and Elon Musk used to be very good friends. Overall, Musk was a huge supporter of Ye and even went to some of his Donda listening parties. However, things eventually soured once Musk bought Twitter. Ye returned to the platform and immediately started trolling Elon. He posted unflattering pictures of the man, and it was all because of his supposed crackdown on anti-semitic content on the platform. This was in the midst of Ye's alt-right meltdown, and Musk eventually took action.

Since that time, the two are no longer on speaking terms. However, that doesn't mean Ye hasn't tried to reach out. In fact, it seems as though the artist actually misses his friendship with Elon. We know this thanks to Ian Connor, surprisingly. In some texts posted to Instagram, you can see that Ye took a screenshot of a message he sent Elon, and told Ian to broadcast the message to the world. As you will read, there is one very unique revelation that was being made here.

Kanye West Speaks Out

Firstly, the message begins with Kanye telling Elon that he wants to talk to him. However, he understands that Musk has no moral obligation to speak. Subsequently, Ye notes that he and Elon's relationship can't stay the same once they are on speaking terms again. Additionally, he drops the bombshell that he doesn't think he is bipolar. Instead, he is under the belief that his infamous car crash from the early 2000s gave him autism. We're sure there are plenty of medical professionals who dispute such a claim.

He then finishes it all off by claiming that Kim is keeping his children from him. He also tells Elon that he could help out Twitter, which is a "struggling platform." All-in-all, these are all statements that are fairly in line with how Ye has been moving over these past couple of years. Let us know your thoughts on all of it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

