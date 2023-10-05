Elon Musk Trolled By Twitter Users With Death Hoax

Twitter users clearly aren’t fans of Musk’s new changes.

News for Elon Musk hasn't been particularly great for a while. Earlier this week he was sued by his ex Grimes to establish parental rights to their three children. If it goes in her favor that could lead to eventual custody or child support battles. It comes after a concerning few weeks for the couple where Grimes was forced to publicly beg Elon to let her see their son. It also follows controversial details in Musk's biography where he sent pictures of Grimes' c-section to numerous people without her consent.

For the past few months Musk also faced backlash online. He's been accused by fellow celebs and a mass of users on Twitter for ruining the platform. One notable recent moment was when Ice Cube came after the tech billionaire for his poor handling of the social media app. Now even more changes he's making to the once beloved app have fans trolling him even further. Accounts are spreading fake information all over the site claiming that Musk has died. One parody account in particular made a tweet reading "Elon Musk found dead at Twitter HQ of apparent suicide." Check out the post and some of the responses below.

Elon Musk Dealing With Death Hoax On Twitter

Musk also caught a lot of backlash for defending Russell Brand. The actor is in the midst of some damning sexual assault allegations in a new lawsuit. Musk described the lawsuits claims as a witch hunt and dismissed others coming forward with their own stories of abuse from Brand.

In one of the more weird and less damning stories for Musk recently, the name of his third child with Grimes was revealed. Techno Mechanicus is the expectedly strange name of the child whose existence was only revealed through Musk's biography. What do you think of fans reacting to Twitter changes by starting and spreading an Elon Musk death hoax? Let us know in the comment section below.

