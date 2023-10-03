Grimes Files Lawsuit Against Elon Musk To Establish Parental Rights Of Their Children

Drama continues to follow Elon Musk wherever he goes. Some of it spawns from his relationship with his ex Grimes, which continues to be dragged into the public light. Last month that spawned an online beef with Shivon Zills, another woman who has children with Musk. Ultimately, they settled the beef pretty quickly showing off their co-parenting ability. But the weird energy between Musk and his respective exes re-emerged when a biography about the tech billionaire was released.

In the biography, it was unveiled that Grimes and Elon Musk actually have a third child that was previously unknown to the public. The existence of the child and their name, Techno Mechanicus, caught a lot of attention online. What spoke even more directly to Musk's attitude was a story about the mother's c-section. Musk reportedly sent pictures of the procedure to numerous people unprompted including Grimes' brother and father. He also reportedly didn't understand why she was upset by the move. Now the tension between the two is moving into a legal format.

Grimes Seeking To Establish Parenthood

Now according to Page Six the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is suing Musk. She filed a a petition to establish parental relationship which could lead the court to identify the legal parents of a child when they're unmarried. Though the filings have been sealed they report that Musk is yet to respond to the legal maneuver. If the move to establish parenthood works it could lead to an opportunity for Boucher to seek out custody or child support in the future.

Grimes hasn't released a new album since 2020's Miss Anthropocene. Earlier this year she teamed up with Illangelo for a new single called "I Wanna Be Software." There have also been dozens of tracks released with the singer's AI-generated vocals through her GrimesAI platform. What do you think of Grimes having to sue Elon Musk to establish parenthood of their three children? Let us know in the comment section below.

