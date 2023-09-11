Grimes Attempts To “De-Escalate” Feud With Shivon Zilis

Grimes is attempting to de-escalate the feud between herself and Shivon Zilis after remarking that she has never been “allowed” to see photos of Zilis and Elon Musk’s twins. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the singer explained that she and Zilis have finally discussed the situation and made amends.

"I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue," she explained. "This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together." She also apologized to biographer Walter Isaacson who originally shared photos of the twins. “As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation," she said. “Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids."

Grimes Chats With Elon Musk

Before concluding her post, Grimes also confirmed the news of her third child with Elon Musk, Techno Mechanicus. “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is [alien emoji] but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time [prayer hands emoji]," she said. Check out the full post below.

Grimes Updates Fans On Feud With Shivon Zilis

Grimes originally called out Zilis and Musk during a post, last week. She wrote that they won't allow her to spend time with their son. "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," she said in the since-deleted message.

