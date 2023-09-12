Elon Musk Sent Friends And Family A Photo Of Grimes’ C-Section

Grimes and Elon Musk never really make normal headlines together. The odd-couple pairing of tech billionaire and electronic musician have been creating head-scratching stories for years now and that's continued all week. That began with a tweet the singer made about Musk restricting access to her son. The resulting drama also ended up enveloping Shivon Zilis whom Musk also has children with. Eventually, both parties downplayed the controversy and Grimes shared a long statement clearing the air between the two.

Now, a detail included in the newly released Elon Musk biography is once again leaving fans bewildered. The book has been making waves for days leading up to its release. Mostly for a number of strange details it includes. For many the look into Musk's personal life has revealed the eccentric billionaire to be even stranger than his already out-there reputation. One of those details that grabbed people was the fact that he took a photo of Grimes having the pair's first child via c-section and sent it to his friends and family, even including her father and brothers. In the book, the singer also claims that Musk "was just clueless about why I’d be upset.”

Elon Musk Confused Why Grimes Was Upset With C-Section Pic

Another detail in the book that grabbed fans' attention is the pair's previously secret third child. They've kept their children largely out of the public eye so it's not all that surprising that they have a third that nobody knew about until the release of the biography. What's even less surprising is that the child's name was making headlines as well.

For the couple whose first two children are named X AE A-XII and Exa Dark Sideræl, their third might actually be less strange. The baby's name was revealed to be Techno Mechanicus in the recently released biography. What do you think about Elon Musk sharing a picture of Grimes giving birth to their baby via c-section? Let us know in the comment section below.

