discography
- SongsNBA Youngboy Shares New Song "Closed Case"The artist continues to drop heat.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLogic's Studio Albums, Ranked: From "Under Pressure" To "College Park"We take a look at Logic's album discography and rank each one while providing insight on what went right and wrong with each one. By Paul Barnes
- MusicWhat Is Scarface's Best-Selling Album?Scarface has countless classics in his vast discography but this album made a mark on the charts. By Axl Banks
- MusicMarsha Ambrosius Unveils Exciting Progress On Upcoming Album Produced By Dr. DreFans can hardly wait for new music!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicAndre 3000 Thinks "Idlewild" Could Have Been A "Slip" For Outkast"Sometimes you build character or you build something by failure," Andre 3000 says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFivio Foreign Refuses To Sell His Catalog For Eight Figure PayoutFive Foreign is blazing his own trail. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsElon Musk Sent Friends And Family A Photo Of Grimes' C-SectionIt's yet another strange detail from the new Elon Musk biography.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPolo G Reaches This Historic Sales Milestone With All Of His AlbumsThe Chicago MC became the only rapper in history so far to have all of his albums reach this level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEminem Expertly Crafts Rhyme For "Orange" In Resurfaced "60 Minutes" Interview: WatchName a more iconic lyricist.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDe La Soul's Catalog To Finally Hit Streaming Services This YearDe La Soul's music is finally coming to streaming services.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Advises Fans To "Study" Missy Elliott’s DiscographyTyler, the Creator wants his fans to check out Missy Elliott's music.By Cole Blake
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Why He Can't Do Verzuz Right NowMetro Boomin is already an extremely prolific producer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWestside Gunn Flexes "The Illest Discography Of All Time"Westside Gunn took a moment to make an emphatic point, arguing that his discography is easily among hip-hop's "illest." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentNicki Minaj's Albums, RankedWe're ranking Nicki Minaj's four studio albums from worst to best.By Noor Lobad
- MusicAaliyah's Music Heading To Streaming Services In The "Near Future," Estate SaysAaliyah's estate provides an update on her music hitting DSPs. By Aron A.
- AnticsMike Dean Trolls, Says Kanye's Albums Are Better Than Eminem'sMike Dean chimed in and trolled that, if Kanye West and Eminem's discographies were combined, all of Kanye's first five albums would be at the top of the list.By Alex Zidel