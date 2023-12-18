What Is Scarface's Best-Selling Album?

Scarface, a luminary in the realm of hip-hop, boasts a discography filled with remarkable albums. Among these, The Untouchable stands out as a monumental success as it achieved platinum certification by the RIAA. Furthermore, it marked its place as the sole Scarface album to clinch the coveted #1 position on the Billboard 200.

Read More: Scarface Announces "Farewell Tour" Ahead Of Retirement From Rap

The Unrivaled Success Of The Untouchable

The Untouchable, released in 1997, emerged as a groundbreaking feat in Scarface's illustrious career. Additionally, it garnered critical acclaim and widespread adulation, solidifying Scarface's status as a titan in the rap industry. Moreover, its compelling lyricism and gripping narratives resonated deeply with fans, propelling it to the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart.

With a seamless fusion of poignant storytelling and raw authenticity, The Untouchable encapsulates Scarface's lyrical prowess. It reverberates with powerful tracks such as "Smile" featuring Tupac Shakur, a collaboration that further elevated the album's allure and resonated deeply within the hip-hop community.

Platinum Certification & Billboard Triumph

. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), The Untouchable validated Scarface's artistry and enduring influence. The album's platinum status underscores its enduring appeal. It stands as a testament to 'Face's ability to craft timeless music that transcends generations.

Notably, seizing the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart remains a feat few artists attain. Scarface's The Untouchable etched its name in history and amplified the album's significance within the pantheon of hip-hop masterpieces.

'Face's musical legacy is undoubtedly profound, with The Untouchable serving as the crowning jewel in his discography. Moreover, its enduring impact on the rap genre and its lasting resonance solidifies its position as a classic. No doubt, it affirmed Scarface's indelible mark on the music industry.

Read More: Why Scarface Is One Of The Greatest Of All Time

Conclusion

In the realm of Scarface albums, The Untouchable reigns supreme. Its platinum certification by the RIAA and remarkable ascent to the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart epitomize its unparalleled success. 'Face's ability to craft an album that not only captivated audiences but also retained its relevance over the years underscores the enduring legacy of this rap icon. As aficionados continue to delve into the depths of Scarface's discography, The Untouchable undoubtedly remains an immortal testament to his unparalleled talent and musical genius.