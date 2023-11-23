best selling album
- MusicWhat Is Royce Da 5'9's Best-Selling Album?The critically acclaimed rap maestro can also boast commercial success.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Maluma's Best-Selling Album?Don Juan’s albums are known to infuse several genres, creating an eclectic Latin music mix.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Nas's Best-Selling Album?Discover Nas's acclaimed "It Was Written" success through certifications and enduring global influence.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Daddy Yankee's Best-Selling Album?Daddy Yankee delivered one of the biggest albums of the 2010s. By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is The Beastie Boys Best-Selling Album?Beastie Boys' diamond-certified album revolutionized music globally with cultural resonance.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Stormzy's Best-Selling Album?There's no denying the impact of Stormzy's catalog. By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is NSYNC's Best-Selling Album?At the height of their fame, NSYNC were selling over a million albums in a week!By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Lizzo's Best-Selling Album?Explore Lizzo's acclaimed album "Cuz I Love You" and its multiple platinum and gold certifications.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Scarface's Best-Selling Album?Scarface has countless classics in his vast discography but this album made a mark on the charts. By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Big Sean's Best-Selling Album?Find out more about Big Sean's best-selling album to date, which houses records like "Blessings" and "I Don't F**k With You."By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Redman's Best-Selling Album?Redman's "Doc's Da Name 2000" achieved platinum status, showcasing his rap prowess and lasting influence.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Harry Styles's Best-Selling Album?The former 1D member has evidently maintained his commercial appeal.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Bruno Mars' Best-Selling Album?Bruno Mars’ ability to chuck out relatable love songs was responsible for his massive appeal.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Taylor Swift's Best-Selling Album?Taylor Swift’s crossover to full-blown pop was an artistic risk that paid off.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Miley Cyrus' Best-Selling Album?One of Miley’s albums completely helped shed her teen pop image. By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is DMX's Best-Selling Album?DMX made history with his first two albums but his third album, “…And Then There Was X” was an even bigger success.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Chief Keef's Best-Selling Album?Chief Keef struck gold on his debut album. By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?With two albums, SZA reached great heights in her career.By Demi Phillips