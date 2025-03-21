Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Is Reportedly 2025's Fastest-Selling Album

As Drake continues to fight out his UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us," "$$$4U" with PARTYNEXTDOOR is soundtracking fans' spring season.

Although we still have many more months to account for in the conversation of the best album of 2025, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR certainly offered an early nominee for the year's biggest project. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, according to Chart Data and other publications, has now sold over 500,000 total album-equivalent units in the United States, opening it up for a Gold Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification in the future. In addition, it's reportedly the fastest-selling album of 2025 so far, although some fans expressed skepticism at this notion. We don't have the full numbers, so only congratulations are warranted.

Furthermore, this adds to many other commercial successes regarding Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's well-streaming collab album, such as continued chart placements for the Drizzy solo cut "NOKIA." Of course, OVO die-hards are a big part of this push, and the duo couldn't ask for a more loyal or appreciative fanbase. After all, they've been praying for this link-up for years. It's easy to fall into the hype, but it seems like the project really resonated with them despite all the narratives buzzing around the 6ix God's orbit right now.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

While $ome $exy $ongs 4 U continues its victory lap, Drake fights UMG in court via his lawsuit over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us." The most recent update in that case was a response filing from his attorney Michael J. Gottlieb that blasted the label and distributor's motion to dismiss the suit. In fact, Gottlieb suggested that they might amend the complaint, but not in any way that would lessen the accusations against UMG. Perhaps this refers to other targets like iHeartMedia and Spotify, or it's just some legal jargon issues that don't change much in the grand scheme of things.

Nevertheless, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are on top, and even if this lawsuit (largely) over a diss track completely fails, the former has a castle in the sky to retreat to. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U will most likely continue to soundtrack fans' spring season into the summer, where more breezy bangers like "GIMME A HUG" might resurge in popularity. We'll see if anyone surpasses this commercial pace in 2025...

