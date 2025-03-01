DJ Akademiks Claims He Mediated Tory Lanez & PARTYNEXTDOOR Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 613 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Mediate Tory Lanez PARTYNEXTDOOR Beef Hip Hop News
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks is trying to be a diplomat in Toronto, although we don't even know if PARTYNEXTDOOR and Tory Lanez's beef is legitimate.

When PARTYNEXTDOOR previewed a scathing and seemingly random diss track against fellow Canadian artist Tory Lanez, people were in shock. Some Toronto antics had always dotted their careers, but this felt like more of an oddity considering PND's Drake collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and Drizzy's support of Tory. DJ Akademiks recently revealed during his livestream that he helped broker some peace talks between both camps given his connections and media presence.

"PARTY's team then asked me to connect to Tory," DJ Akademiks said of the Tory Lanez and PARTYNEXTDOOR situation. "I speak to Tory's right-hand man, put them on three-way. We're trying to get Tory looped into the conversation, Tory's obviously in prison. The conversation basically was, 'Yo, PARTY was on some drunk s**t. He don't really got nothing with Tory like that.' They were supposed to call back the next day. [...] I know how this goes. Egos always get affected. Once it gets online, y'all need to go chop it up. This is what I find out in post. Apparently, the next day, Tory's man reached out. I hear Tory gets on the phone, there's some Toronto OG n***a gets on the phone, but I hear PARTY didn't get on the phone. However, what PARTY did do allegedly, PARTY apologized, basically. PARTY posted this to his [Instagram] Story."

Read More: Tory Lanez Applauds Drake For Going Against The Industry Haters During Interview From Prison

Tory Lanez PARTYNEXTDOOR Beef

"Now I did ask Tory's people, 'What the f**k is this about?'" DJ Akademiks continued. "Here's supposedly the context. Apparently, Tory and PARTY were in the studio. And Tory hears a song of PARTY. [...] Apparently, Tory made the comment of 'Damn, n***a, you sound like [Young] Thug.' [...] Ain't nothing wrong with that. However, PARTY wasn't that f***ing amused. They were trying to figure out, is this [diss track] new since Tory been locked up or is this some s**t from before and he's just previewed it now? From what I heard, this wasn't no malicious s**t, PARTY been doing his thing. As much as people say I'm a s**t-starter – which I am – at moments when I can try to bring people together, I do."

As for how the Tory Lanez and PARTYNEXTDOOR situation evolves, no one really knows. However, it seems like Tory wants to leave it up to the fans, so we could still have some more issues here to work out.

Read More: Tory Lanez Shares Unreleased PARTYNEXTDOOR Collabs As Free Download

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
PartyNextDoor Tory Lanez Diss Mistake Hip Hop News Music PartyNextDoor Admits Scathing Tory Lanez Diss Track Was A Mistake 3.0K
2024 Broccoli City Festival Music PARTYNEXTDOOR Declares War On Tory Lanez In Alleged Diss Snippet 6.9K
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Music Tory Lanez Voices Confusion After PARTYNEXTDOOR Diss Apology 4.7K
Tory Lanez Drake Industry Haters Interview Prison Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Applauds Drake For Going Against The Industry Haters During Interview From Prison 1060