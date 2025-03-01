DJ Akademiks Claims He Mediated Tory Lanez & PARTYNEXTDOOR Beef

When PARTYNEXTDOOR previewed a scathing and seemingly random diss track against fellow Canadian artist Tory Lanez, people were in shock. Some Toronto antics had always dotted their careers, but this felt like more of an oddity considering PND's Drake collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and Drizzy's support of Tory. DJ Akademiks recently revealed during his livestream that he helped broker some peace talks between both camps given his connections and media presence.

"PARTY's team then asked me to connect to Tory," DJ Akademiks said of the Tory Lanez and PARTYNEXTDOOR situation. "I speak to Tory's right-hand man, put them on three-way. We're trying to get Tory looped into the conversation, Tory's obviously in prison. The conversation basically was, 'Yo, PARTY was on some drunk s**t. He don't really got nothing with Tory like that.' They were supposed to call back the next day. [...] I know how this goes. Egos always get affected. Once it gets online, y'all need to go chop it up. This is what I find out in post. Apparently, the next day, Tory's man reached out. I hear Tory gets on the phone, there's some Toronto OG n***a gets on the phone, but I hear PARTY didn't get on the phone. However, what PARTY did do allegedly, PARTY apologized, basically. PARTY posted this to his [Instagram] Story."

Tory Lanez PARTYNEXTDOOR Beef

"Now I did ask Tory's people, 'What the f**k is this about?'" DJ Akademiks continued. "Here's supposedly the context. Apparently, Tory and PARTY were in the studio. And Tory hears a song of PARTY. [...] Apparently, Tory made the comment of 'Damn, n***a, you sound like [Young] Thug.' [...] Ain't nothing wrong with that. However, PARTY wasn't that f***ing amused. They were trying to figure out, is this [diss track] new since Tory been locked up or is this some s**t from before and he's just previewed it now? From what I heard, this wasn't no malicious s**t, PARTY been doing his thing. As much as people say I'm a s**t-starter – which I am – at moments when I can try to bring people together, I do."

As for how the Tory Lanez and PARTYNEXTDOOR situation evolves, no one really knows. However, it seems like Tory wants to leave it up to the fans, so we could still have some more issues here to work out.