PARTYNEXTDOOR Declares War On Tory Lanez In Alleged Diss Snippet

PARTYNEXTDOOR has never been bigger. The artist has been dropping for over a decade, and he just landed his first number one album. It helped that he linked up with one of the biggest stars in the world, Drake, but hey, PARTY has been a faithful OVO soldier. It seems like the singer considers himself a high tier artist, and the same can't be said for Tory Lanez. In a snippet previewed on PARTYNEXTDOOR's IG, the singer bombs on his fellow Canadian with a series of withering disses.

The Instagram Live starts with PARTYNEXTDOOR talking to his followers. It's unclear who he's referring to at first, but it's clear he's not a fan. "I'm not y'all n**gas friends," he asserted. "Stop saying my name." PARTY then fires up an unreleased song that makes the person in question clear. "F*ck what Tory Lanez say… I'm running that," PARTY sings. "I did everything he did he's just a running man… drama man… I'm the daddy let me slap you okay." He also dismissed criticisms of his voice, and accused Lanez of taking his singing style. "You said I sound like Young Thug," he crooned. "You sound like me. One day, you'll be me…"

Are PARTYNEXTDOOR And Tory Lanez Friends?

PARTYNEXTDOOR's decision to bash Tory Lanez may stem from a recent announcement Lanez made. The rapper noted that Drake, PARTY and the Weeknd all dropped great albums in 2025, and he stated it was his time to step up and record an album in prison. This may be tie into the comment PND sang about saying his name. PARTY and Tory Lanez never took issue with each other in the past. They even worked on the 2018 song "More Than Friends" together. The title has a tinge of irony, now, given that they don't appear to be friendly in the present day.