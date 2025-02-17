Joe Budden Has Surprising Final Thoughts On Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

Given how little love there is for Drake coming from Joe constantly, The Boy's fans should be happy with this review.

If you know about the history between Joe Budden and Drake, you know that they usually don't have the nicest things to say about one another. As a matter of fact, The Boy took the liberty of dragging the former rapper on one of his newest tracks. On "GIMME A HUG" off of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the collab tape between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, he labels him a "d*ck sucker." Simultaneously, he shouts out Melyssa Ford, one of Joe Budden's co-hosts of his podcast, who happens to be from Toronto. Despite the dragging of her boss, she's been absolutely loving the praise.

Hilariously, after taking some time with the album, Joe Budden is claiming it as one of his two favorite tracks. After briefly spinning "GIMME A HUG," he said verbatim, "Those are the two best joints on this project to me." His panel was a little stunned by that response, but he emphatically doubled down. "Yes!" He added that "DEEPER" was the other song he really enjoyed. But if you think that this is the only nice thing Joe Budden has to say for Drake's newest effort, you'd be wrong!

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Review

The praise continues, especially for the first half of the album. "I thought it was cool... If you're a Drake fan you're probably really happy... It's good to see the moment." He did share that fans of the OVO R&B may be left wanting more in his opinion. "If you're a Party fan you might be disappointed." But as for Drake's performances and reasons to go back to what made him popular, he can see why die-hard are loving it.

"It's good to hear a Drake that you're familiar with... I like the first half of this," he admitted. He also sees it moving anywhere from "180K-250K" units in its first week. However, Joe Budden did have to mention that the second half is when he began to not enjoy it as much. He does see why some are saying it's a bit repetitive on the backend though. All in all, it's a shocking review from him, and one that Drake supporters should take to the bank. That's based on their past, but also because most critics' stomachs are churning after hearing it. Streaming wise, it also has barely been treading water, so we will see what happens going forward for the album's overall performance and staying power.

