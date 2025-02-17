Rich Homie Quan's Team Shares Emotional Valentine's Day-Themed Track "I So Sorry"

The vibe around this song has fans missing him a little extra.

RHQ melodically spits about not seeing the vision in his abilities and being a selfish friend to his homies. But as you all know, the "Flex" hitmaker was able to make a great career for himself. Sadly, he's no longer with us and it hurts us to think about it still. The days are getting easier for fans of his, but this emotional single is bringing those sad thoughts back up. "I h8 that death is so permanent. I wish there was a way to bring Quan back to life 😢. Miss him so much," an IG user comments. "Still feel unreal man. It’s like he’s apologizing to his fans for letting us down," another astutely points out about this song's double meaning. All in all, it's a great record to get from the team of Rich Homie Quan. As long as they keep handling his music with care, fans are going to keep tuning in and celebrate his legacy.

Rich Homie Quan is tugging at the fans' heartstrings this week with this new posthumous release "I So Sorry." The beloved Atlanta rapper, singer and songwriter is getting into his relationship bag on this one, flexing all three talents at once. It's a track about him apologizing to his current partner about his checkered past, particularly with not being the most faithful man. The music video depicts this story very well, as he falls back on his promiscuous tendencies by DMing other girls. Rich Homie Quan eventually settles things down with a romantic dinner and roses, getting in that Valentine's Day spirit. However, "I So Sorry" is also about self-doubt and not pulling through for those who matter most.

