Rich Homie Quan Releases Heartfelt Posthumous Single "Song Cry"

It's an emotional listen.

Rich Homie Quan died far too soon. The rapper passed on September 4 at the age of 34. He leaves behind a storied legacy of 2010s hits and scene-stealing guest verses. He had more music in the vault, however. Rich Homie Quan's first posthumous single, "Song Cry," has been released. It's unclear if the song is meant to spearhead an entire posthumous album, but it's a tender song that proves doubly hard to listen to given the rapper is no longer with us.

"Song Cry" is as somber and emotional as its title suggests. Rich Homie Quan even addresses the way his biggest songs are perceived, and urges listeners to take this particular release more seriously. It's not hard to see why. The beat, which is driven by a tinkling piano and a driving drum pattern, sees Quan lean into the more strained parts of his vocals. He's really laying his feelings and his singing voice bare while he raps about the difficult things he endured during his life. "This a song cry, I know you hear that sh*t," he says during the pre-chorus. "Listen to the song cry. You gotta feel that sh*t." Rich Homie Quan even sounds like his former Rich Gang partner, Young Thug, at times during the song.

Rich Homie Quan Gets Emotional On New Single

Quotable Lyrics:

This lifestyle I live, real, I can't fake this here

And for the people in the back, so they can help me

So I can build my crib

I been bothered since I was a jit, so I been in that field

I had been through so much sh*t, wish you could heal my tears